Wake Up With BWW 6/23: Lin-Manuel Miranda Clarifies What Will and Won't Be in HAMILTON, and More!

The highly anticipated Hamilton film, which debuts July 3 on Disney Plus, will be rated PG-13 due to 'language and some suggestive material'. Lin-Manuel Miranda clarified what will, and won't, be in the film.

Andrew Lloyd Webber has responded to a rumor that when The Phantom of the Opera returns to the West End, it will not be the original production, but rather a revamped version. Read his statement below.

Scroll down to learn more about these and other top stories!

1) HAMILTON Film Receives PG-13 Rating

by TV News Desk

The highly anticipated Hamilton film, which debuts July 3 on Disney Plus, will be rated PG-13 due to 'language and some suggestive material'. (more...)

2) Andrew Lloyd Webber Responds to Rumor That West End Production of PHANTOM Will Be Revamped

Andrew Lloyd Webber has responded to a rumor that when The Phantom of the Opera returns to the West End, it will not be the original production, but rather a revamped version.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Talks HAMILTON Film & Reveals He's Writing a New Disney Animated Musical!

by TV News Desk

Lin-Manuel Miranda was a guest on Good Morning America Monday morning to talk about the release of the Hamilton film on Disney+ this Friday!. (more...)

4) Exclusive: Jessie Mueller Performs 'On My Own' as Part of the Seth Concert Series

Jessie Mueller's performance, as part of The Seth Concert Series, re-airs today at 3pm ET, 7pm GMT. The concert premiered last night.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Watch Bette Midler, Patti LuPone & More Sing with Fran Drescher for Cancer Benefit!

by Stage Tube

Stage and screen star Fran Drescher just celebrated twenty years of being cancer-free with a virtual cabaret benefit for Cancer Schmancer. The special event will feature appearances by Broadway favorites Bette Midler, Patti LuPone, and many more!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with John Adams's Doctor Atomic, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Abby C. Smith hosts Broadway Song/Story Time, and Richard Yoder hosts Broadway Dance Party, for Broadway Babysitters. Check it out here!

- BC/EFA hosts Trivia Tuesday tonight at 5pm! Three rounds of musical theatre trivia beamed directly into your place of shelter. These are fan-friendly questions: not too hard, and perfect for both Broadway show queens and stans alike. Tune in here!

- Andrew Barth Feldman and Alex Boniello's Broadway Jackbox series returns tonight at 6pm with special guests! Tune in here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Watch Michael Riedel Talk RAZZLE DAZZLE Chapters 4-9 with BWW Book Club!

For our next round of BroadwayWorld Book Club, we are reading Michael Riedel's Razzle Dazzle: The Battle for Broadway.

The inimitable Michael Riedel himself is taking part in BroadwayWorld Book Club, answering your questions and connecting with you via BroadwayWorld Facebook Live.

What we're watching: Steve Martin Teams Up with Musicians from The Philadelphia Orchestra for A Special Performance

The Philadelphia Orchestra presented its virtual gala, HearNOW, on June 20.

Hosted by Nézet-Séguin, the hour-long event featured performances by The Philadelphia Orchestra, individual members of the Orchestra, and an all-star lineup of guest artists including Wynton Marsalis, Steve Martin, Nicola Benedetti, Lang Lang, and more.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Christy Altomare, who turns 34 today!

Christy Altomare most recently completed her two-year run starring in the title role of Anastasia at the Broadhurst Theatre on Broadway, for which she was nominated for a Drama Desk Award. She graduated from the University of Cincinnati's Conservatory of Music in 2008 and soon after was cast as 'Wendla' in the National Tour of Spring Awakening. Altomare made her off-Broadway debut in MCC Theater's 2012 revival of Carrie, portraying 'Sue Snell' in the cult Stephen King thriller, followed by her Broadway debut as 'Sophie' in the smash hit Mamma Mia. Also a singer-songwriter, her albums "Waiting For You" and "After You" are currently available on iTunes.

