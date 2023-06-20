Wake Up With BWW 6/20: Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth, New CABARET Clips, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

All new footage has been released of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club starring Maude Apatow and Mason Alexander Park. Watch the video featuring new clips below!

Watch highlights from The Broadway League’s Black to Broadway Initiative’s Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth concert! Taking place yesterday, the concert was hosted by Michael James Scott and included performances by Lorna Courtney, Crystal Lucas-Perry, and NaTasha Yvette Williams and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Video: First Look at Maude Apatow and Mason Alexander Park in CABARET

by BroadwayWorld TV

All new footage has been released of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club starring Maude Apatow and Mason Alexander Park. Check out the video here!. (more...)

Video: Watch THE WIZ Star Melody A. Betts Sing 'Believe In Yourself'

by BroadwayWorld TV

Before The Wiz arrives back on Broadway, it will ease on down the road to a city near you! In this video, watch as Melody A. Betts takes the stage at Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth to perform one of the musical's most beloved numbers, 'Believe in Yourself.' . (more...)

Stage and Screen Actor and Director Paxton Whitehead Dies at 85

by Stephi Wild

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor and director Paxton Whitehead has died at age 85.. (more...)

Video: Watch Highlights from Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth in Times Square

by BroadwayWorld TV

In this video, watch highlights from The Broadway League’s Black to Broadway Initiative’s Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth concert, hosted by Michael James Scott and including performances by 2023 Tony Award nominees Lorna Courtney, Crystal Lucas-Perry, and NaTasha Yvette Williams and more!. (more...)

Video: Watch Ariana DeBose in Marvel's KRAVEN THE HUNTER Trailer

by Michael Major

Ariana DeBose is taking on the role of voodoo priestess Calypso in Sony Marvel's new film, Kraven the Hunter. The film shares the story of how one of Marvel's biggest villains came to be. Taking place before his battle with Spider-Man, Aaron Taylor-Johnson takes on the title role in the R-rated new film. Watch DeBose in the bloody new trailer now!. (more...)

The Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: The Queens Meet the Press

by BroadwayWorld TV

In this final video installment of Bella Coppola's vlogs, airing exclusively here at BroadwayWorld. In this episode of 'Ex-Wives Club', Bella and the rest of the queens get ready to meet the press!. (more...)

BBC Cardiff Singer Of The World 2023 Winner Revealed

by Stephi Wild

BBC Cardiff Singer of the World competition, renowned as one of the most prestigious vocal competitions in the world, has reached its pinnacle this evening as Adolfo Corrado from Italy is crowned the 2023 winner.. (more...)

Terrence McNally and More to Be Inducted to the LGBTQ Wall of Honor

by Stephi Wild

The International Imperial Court System and the National LGBTQ Task Force are honoring seven legends of the LGBTQ movement as 2023 National LGBTQ Wall of Honor inductees at the historic Stonewall Inn. Among those being honored this year is playwright Terrance McNally.. (more...)

