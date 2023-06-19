The Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: The Queens Meet the Press

Six is running on Broadway at the Lena Horne Theatre.

By: Jun. 19, 2023

The Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: The Queens Meet the Press

Ever wonder what goes on backstage at your favorite Broadway shows? You're about to find out! Six is still blowing the roof off of the Lena Horne Theatre and one Sixth of the reasons why is Bella Coppola, who is making her Broadway debut as Jane Seymour.

Below, check out the final installment of Bella's vlogs, airing exclusively here at BroadwayWorld. In this episode of 'Ex-Wives Club', Bella and the rest of the queens get ready to meet the press!

Bella appeared Off-Broadway as Pat in Kinky Boots. Her Regional credits include: Delaware Theatre Company. BFA, Texas State University. Check out Bella’s music “Forbidden Fruit,” “Vodka Lemonade,” and “I Regret Nothing” on any streaming platform. bellacoppola.com





