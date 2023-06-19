Video: Watch Ariana DeBose in Marvel's KRAVEN THE HUNTER Trailer

The film will be released exclusively in theaters this October.

By: Jun. 19, 2023

Ariana DeBose is taking on the role of Calypso in Sony Marvel's new film, Kraven the Hunter.

The film will be released exclusively in theaters this October. Watch DeBose in the bloody new trailer below!

The film showcases the story of how one of Marvel's most notorious villains came to be. Taking place before his battle with Spider-Man, Aaron Taylor-Johnson takes on the title role in the R-rated new film.

Ariana DeBose received critical acclaim for her ground-breaking performance in Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story," for which she received Oscar, BAFTA, Critics Choice and SAG Awards for her performance as Anita.

Onstage, DeBose is best known for her role as Disco Donna in "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical," which earned her a 2018 Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical, as well as a Chita Rivera Award for Outstanding Female Dancer in a Broadway Show and a Drama League Award nomination for Distinguished Performance.

In 2015, DeBose appeared alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda in the groundbreaking Tony-winning musical "Hamilton" as a member of the original cast in both the Broadway and off-Broadway productions, as well as the Emmy Award-winning film version. Additional theater credits include "A Bronx Tale," "Pippin," "Motown the Musical," "Bring It On: The Musical" and "Company."

Notable TV and film credits include the acclaimed Apple TV+ series "Schmigadoon!", which will premiere its second season on April 5, 2023, and the adaptation of the hit Broadway musical "The Prom" (Netflix). Next, DeBose will star in the feature films "Wish" (Disney), "House of Spoils" (Prime Video), "Argylle" (Apple) and "I.S.S."

Watch the new trailer here:






Watch Ariana DeBose in Marvel's KRAVEN THE HUNTER Trailer
