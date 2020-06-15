Wake Up With BWW 6/15: DRAMA DESK Winners, #KeepSharingTheMic, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

The 65th Annual Drama Desk Awards aired on June 13. The Inheritance, A Strange Loop, and more took home the top prizes.

1) More Broadway Stars Join #KeepSharingTheMic Broadway Edition Set on June 15

2) VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Reflects on How SUNSET BOULEVARD Got its Start

Webber takes a stroll back down memory lane with Sunset Boulevard and recalls how the LA Strip inspired him to write his musical by the same name.. (more...)

3) Rupert Grint Speaks Out Against J.K. Rowling's Anti-Trans Comments

4) BWW Review: LIVE FROM COVENT GARDEN, Royal Opera House

by Aliya Al-Hassan

Every theatre has a 'ghost light'. A light that is left on when the theatre is empty for the resident ghost, but mainly to make sure that those who are first in or last out do not fall off the edge of the stage. It's reassuring to think that no theatre ever goes dark, but you could not help but be moved by the shots of dark emptiness within London's vast Royal Opera House as they screened their first live performance since the shutdown of all theatres and live venues across the country.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Rossini's Armida, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Jeremy Jordan's concert, as part of the Seth Concert Series, has its second showing today at 3pm. Click here for more info!

- Red Bull Theater streams The Government Inspector, starring Michael Urie, tonight at 7:30pm. Tune in here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

Awards: THE INHERITANCE, A STRANGE LOOP, and More Take Home 2020 Drama Desk Awards; Check Out the Full List!

The 65th Annual Drama Desk Awards aired on June 13. The telecast, which was pre-recorded prior to its original May 31 air date, was originally set to take place at The Town Hall theater in New York City and then moved to television and streaming in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and postponed from its original air date as Black Lives Matter protests began in New York City and around the globe.

Check out the full list of winners, or rewatch the full stream here!

What we're watching: Alex Newell, Kara Lindsay, Isabelle McCalla, and More Perform 'The New World' From SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD

A group of stars have performed a new virtual cover of The New World from Jason Robert Brown's Songs For a New World.

The video was directed and conceived by Jimmy Larkin, and music directed and sound engineered by Jonathan Brenner.

Social Butterfly: Barbra Streisand Introduces Joe Biden at Fundraiser Event: 'God Willing, Will Be the Next President of the United States'

Barbra Streisand introduced Joe Biden at a Zoom fundraiser for the Biden Victory Fund on June 12.

"It is my great pleasure to introduce a man who is a gentleman, a statesman, who in 48 years of government service has been a voice of reason, experience, and compassion," she said in his introduction. "Who, God willing, will be the next president of the United States."

Was thrilled to introduce Vice President Biden last night at a Zoom fundraiser for the Biden Victory Fund! @JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/ljYxASy1e5 - Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) June 13, 2020

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Neil Patrick Harris, who turns 47 today!

Neil Patrick Harris may be best known as Barney Stinson in the hit CBS series, "How I Met Your Mother," a role which has garnered him multiple Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominations, as well as a People's Choice Award for Favorite TV Comedy Actor.

Harris recently tackled the leading role of Bobby in theNew York Philharmonic's concert production of Stephen Sondheim's Company at Lincoln Center.

Harris made his Broadway debut opposite Anne Hechein the Pulitzer-Prize winning drama, Proof. Subsequently, Harris also starred on Broadway as the Emcee in Cabaret, and as The Balladeer/Lee Harvey Oswald in the Tony Award-winning production of Assassins.

His additional theatrical credits include roles in All My Sons, Tick, Tick...Boom, The Paris Letter, Sweeney Todd, Rent, and Romeo and Juliet. Harris made his theatrical directorial debut with I Am Grock at the El Portal Theatre in North Hollywood, and he recently helmed a production ofJonathan Larson's Rent at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. He has also served as host of the Tony Awards Ceremony.

On screen, Neil has starred in numerous feature films, including Beastly, Cats & Dogs 2: The Revenge of Kitty Galore, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, Harold and Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay, Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle, Undercover Brother, The Next Best Thing, The Proposition, Starship Troopers, and Clara's Heart (Golden Globe nom.) The Best & the Brightest; The Smurfs; and the third installment in the Harold and Kumar film series, A Very Harold and Kumar Christmas.

On television, Harris gained notoriety as the beloved title character in "Doogie Howser, M.D." (People's Choice Award, Golden Globe nom.), as well as the lead in the NBC comedy series, "Stark Raving Mad." Along with guest-starring roles in "Glee" (Emmy Award), "Numb3rs," "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," "Will & Grace," and "Boomtown," Harris has also starred in several made-for-television movies, including "Yes, Virginia," "The Christmas Blessing," and "The Wedding Dress."

