Wake Up With BWW 6/13: TONY AWARDS Ratings, Reviews, Performances, Photos, and More!

If you missed any of the action from this year's Tony Awards, look no further! Broadway's biggest night may be over, but BroadwayWorld has continued to bring coverage as it comes in. Below, check out a recap, roundup of reviews, photos, and more!

Did you miss any of this year's performances or just want to relive your favorites? We have a roundup of videos, including Funny Girl, Shucked, Sweeney Todd, Kimberly Akimbo, Some Like It Hot, Parade, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Video: Watch the WAITRESS, THE MUSICAL: LIVE ON BROADWAY! Teaser Trailer Starring Sara Bareilles

by Michael Major

The teaser trailer video for the Waitress live capture has been released! “Waitress, the Musical - Live on Broadway!” will have its world premiere tonight at the Tribeca Festival. Simultaneously, it will be broadcast onto TSX Entertainment’s 18,000-square-foot digital screen overlooking Times Square for the first time in festival history.. (more...)

Video: Watch All of the Performances From the 2023 Tony Awards

by Stephi Wild

The 76th Annual Tony Awards took place last night, June 11, at the United Palace Theater. If you missed any of the action from the big night, check out all of the performances here!. (more...)

Lupita Nyong'o Shares the Meaningful Message Behind Her Tony's Look

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Academy Award-winner Lupita Nyong'o took to Instagram to explain the meaning behind the outfit she wore to the 76th Annual Tony Awards. . (more...)

Partying With the Winners After the Tony Awards

by Cara Joy David

Tony night does not end at 11pm, it goes well into the next morning. There is the official Tony party, the parties held by individual shows and also independent community gatherings, like the DKC/O&M party at the Carlyle. And it’s at these places you witness the most candid interactions, so last night that is where I went.. (more...)

Review Roundup: The 76th Annual Tony Awards

by Stephi Wild

The 76th Annual Tony Awards took place last night, June 11, at the United Palace Theater. Find out what the critics thought of Broadway's big night!. (more...)

Tony Awards Draw 4.31 Million Viewers; Highest Ratings Since 2019

by Michael Major

Find out how the ratings compare to Tony Awards in past years! Winners included Kimberly Akimbo, Some Like It Hot, Leopoldstadt, Sean Hayes, Alex Newell, Bonnie Milligan, Michael Arden, and more. Performances included Funny Girl, Shucked, Sweeney Todd, Parade, and more.. (more...)

Photos: Go Backstage at the Tony Awards With J. Harrison Ghee, Bonnie Milligan & More

by Michael Major

Go backstage at last night's Tony Awards with photos of Alex Newell, Bonnie Milligan, Lea Michele, Joel Grey, John Kander, Annaleigh Ashford, Lorna Courtney, Josh Groban, Ben Platt, Micaela Diamond, and the casts of Kimberly Akimbo, Funny Girl, Shucked, and more!. (more...)

Recap the 2023 Tony Awards

by Team BWW

Now that we've all had a sufficient amount of time to recover from the excitement of the big night, treat yourself today to some highlights from ALL of the festivities. Below, BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you a recap of all things Tonys!. (more...)

Photos & Video: See Zachary Noah Piser, Olivia Lux & More in RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse

by BroadwayWorld TV

Get a first look at Rent at Paper Mill Playhouse! . (more...)

