Photos & Video: See Zachary Noah Piser, Olivia Lux & More in RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse

The production plays through Sunday, July 2, 2023 at Paper Mill Playhouse.

By: Jun. 12, 2023

Paper Mill Playhouse is presenting Rent by Jonathan Larson, directed by Zi Alikhan (Resident Director of Hamilton) and choreographed by Steph Paul (New York Theatre Workshop: How to Defend Yourself).

Get a first look at photos and videos below!
 
The production stars Jordan Barrow (PMP: Peter Pan; Broadway: Wicked) as Benjamin Coffin III, Leana Rae Concepcion (upcoming Broadway: Merrily We Roll Along; Radio City Christmas Spectacular) as Joanne Jefferson, Terrance Johnson (La Jolla Playhouse: Bhangin’ It; Dreamgirls national/international tour) as Tom Collins, Olivia Lux (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”) as Angel Schunard, Mackenzie Meadows (Maltz Jupiter Theatre: A Funny Thing Happened…) as Maureen Johnson, Alisa Melendez (Broadway: Almost Famous) as Mimi Marquez, Zachary Noah Piser (Broadway: Dear Evan Hansen, Wicked, KPOP) as Mark Cohen, and Matt Rodin (Milwaukee Rep: Hedwig and the Angry Inch; upcoming film: Beau) as Roger Davis. The ensemble features Rickens Anantua, Andrew Faria, Lauryn Alexandria Hobbs, Sami Ma, Adriana Medina Santiago, Liam Pearce, Michael Schimmele, Hannah T. Skokan, and Donté Wilder.
 
The production plays through Sunday, July 2, 2023 at Paper Mill Playhouse.
 
Based loosely on Puccini's La Bohème, Jonathan Larson's Rent follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create in New York City’s Lower East Side in the shadow of HIV/AIDS. Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Rent has become a pop-cultural phenomenon with songs that rock and a story that resonates with audiences of all ages.

 
Tickets starting at $35 may be purchased by calling 973.376.4343, at the Paper Mill Playhouse Box Office at 22 Brookside Drive in Millburn, or online at papermill.org.  Groups of 10 or more may receive up to an up to 30% discount on tickets and should call 973.376.4343. Students may purchase $20 tickets. Patrons under 30 years old may purchase tickets for $30 to any performance.
 

Photo credit: Evan Zimmerman 

Alisa Melendez

Jordan Barrow, Matt Rodin, Zachary Noah Piser and Leana Rae Concepcion

Leana Rae Concepcion

Mackenzie Meadows

Mackenzie Meadows and Ensemble

Matt Rodin

Olivia Lux

Terrance Johnson and Zachary Noah Piser

Zachary Noah Piser and Terrance Johnson






Photos & Video: See Zachary Noah Piser, Olivia Lux & More in RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse
