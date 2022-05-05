Wake Up With BWW 5/5: Ariana DeBose to Host the Tony Awards, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Ariana DeBose

Today's top stories include our Tony Awards host, Ariana DeBose!

Plus, watch the opening number from MJ the Musical, check out photos and clips from the Stephen Sondheim celebration performances, Sondheim's Old Friends, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

VIDEO: Dave Chappelle Attacked on Stage During Performance at the Hollywood Bowl

by Stephi Wild

Actor and comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage this weekend while performing at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch MJ THE MUSICAL's Opening Number

by Stephi Wild

MJ, the Broadway musical inspired by the life and art of Michael Jackson, has released the opening number of the new musical, filmed onstage at the Neil Simon Theatre. . (more...)

VIDEO: Watch Highlights from OLD FRIENDS, Celebrating Stephen Sondheim!

by BroadwayWorld TV

An all-star cast came together last night (Tuesday, May 3) in London's West End for a thrilling, joyous celebration of the extraordinary talents and legacy of composer & lyricist Stephen Sondheim at the theatre which was gloriously rebuilt and renamed in his honor.. (more...)

Photos: Bernadette Peters, Michael Ball, Judi Dench, and More Celebrate Sondheim in SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS

by BroadwayWorld TV

An all-star cast came together last evening (Tuesday, May 3) in London's West End for a thrilling, joyous celebration of the extraordinary talents and legacy of composer & lyricist Stephen Sondheim at the theatre which was gloriously rebuilt and renamed in his honor. . (more...)

Julia Murney, Arielle Jacobs and More Join New Musical BETWEEN THE LINES; Full Cast Announced

by A.A. Cristi

Complete casting has been announced for the new Off Broadway musical Between the Lines.. (more...)

VIDEO: COMPANY Cast Performs Title Song on The TODAY SHOW

by Michael Major

TODAY's Best of Broadway Week continues with Company performing the title song. The performance included Katrina Lenk, Matt Doyle, Christopher Fitzgerald, Christopher Sieber, Jennifer Simard, Terence Archie, Etai Benson, Bobby Conte, Nikki Renée Daniels, Claybourne Elder, Greg Hildreth, Manu Narayan as Theo, Rashidra Scott, and Anisha Nagarajan.. (more...)

Ariana DeBose Will Host the 2022 Tony Awards

by Team BWW

The Tony Awards announced today that Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee, Ariana DeBose (West Side Story, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical) will host the 75th Annual Tony Awards from the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 12, 2022 (8:00 - 11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00 - 8:00 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+. . (more...)

Emma Pittman Will Join CHICAGO Next Month

by Stephi Wild

The Broadway company of the Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago will welcome "The Search for Roxie!" winner Emma Pittman, making her Broadway debut in the role of Roxie Hart beginning Monday, June 6, 2022.. (more...)

Review Roundup: Zachary Quinto, Calista Flockhart, Graham Phillips & Aimee Carrero in Geffen Playhouse's WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

by Review Roundups

Geffen Playhouse is presentiing Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, directed by Gordon Greenberg (Guys and Dolls, Irving Berlin's Holiday). Performances for Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? began Tuesday, April 19 in the Gil Cates Theater at Geffen Playhouse.. (more...)

The nominations for the Chita Rivera Awards will be announced today!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!