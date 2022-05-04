VIDEO: Dave Chappelle Attacked on Stage During Performance at the Hollywood Bowl

Actor and comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage this week while performing at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.

Video footage circulating on social media shows a man rushing on stage and tackling Chappelle to the ground during his set, which was part of the Netflix is a Joke comedy festival. The attacker then gets up and begins to run off-stage before being stopped by a member of the staff.

Video footage is limited, due to attendees' phones being secured in Yondr pouches during the performance, which does not allow them to utilize the devices until they are unlocked after the show, Variety reports.

Chris Rock came on stage and joked "Was that Will Smith?", referring to the infamous Oscars incident in which Smith slapped Rock on stage.

The attacker has not yet been caught, but a Hollywood Bowl spokesperson told PA Media that an investigation into the attack has been opened.

"The incident that occurred at the Hollywood Bowl on May 3 2022 is an active investigation and we are unable to comment further at this time," the spokesperson stated.

Watch the video footage posted to social media below:

Dave Chappelle made his Broadway debut in 2019 with a limited run of performances at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, as part of the In Residence On Broadway series which took place that summer.

Chappelle, whose award-winning comedy is trademarked by his sharp wit and irreverent social commentary, explores race, popular culture, sex, drugs, politics, and fame.

In 2017, he released four highly anticipated specials on Netflix: "The Art of Spin," "Deep in the Heart of Texas," "Equanimity and The Bird Revelations." All four specials were delivered on vinyl as double-feature albums and received Grammy Awards® for Best Comedy Album in 2018 and 2019. Pollstar awarded Chappelle with Comedy Tour of The Year in 2014 and 2018 and he captured his second Emmy® for Outstanding Variety Special with Equanimity in 2018.