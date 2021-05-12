Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Wake Up With BWW 5/12: HAMILTON, THE LION KING, WICKED, and More Announce Re-Opening Dates

Plus, watch Aaron Tveit 'audition' for The Voice on The Kelly Clarkson Show!

May. 12, 2021  

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Shows that have announced new dates include Hamilton, The Lion King, Wicked, Little Shop of Horrors, MJ, Aladdin, Jersey Boys, Jagged Little Pill, and Tina!

Three of Broadway's most beloved shows, Hamilton, The Lion King and Wicked, will resume performances on Broadway Tuesday, September 14, 2021, it was announced today on ABC's "Good Morning America.". (more...)

2) Wake Up With BWW 5/12: HAMILTON, THE LION KING, WICKED, and More Announce Re-Opening Dates Breaking: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Will Reopen Off-Broadway in September

Producers of the Off-Broadway production of Howard Ashman and Alan Menken's landmark musical LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS have announced that the 2020 Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Award-winning Best Musical Revival will reopen on Tuesday, September 21 at the Westside Theatre (407 West 43rd Street). . (more...)

by Stage Tube

While 'Schmigadoon!' star Aaron Tveit worked his way to Broadway stardom, he missed his opportunity to audition for 'American Idol.' Instead, Kelly gives him a chance to audition for 'The Voice' right on her show, and spoiler alert, she hits her button.. (more...)

MJ, the new musical inspired by the life of Michael Jackson, has announced its new Broadway dates. MJ will begin performances on Broadway on December 6, 2021, with an opening night set for Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at the newly refurbished Neil Simon Theatre.. (more...)

It has been announced that Best Musical Tony Award nominee TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL will reopen at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on Friday, October 8, 2021. . (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Today at 12pm, his special guest is TBA.

- The Met's nightly opera streams continue tonight at 7:30pm with Wagner's Tristan und Isolde Starring Jane Eaglen, Katarina Dalayman, Ben Heppner, Hans-Joachim Ketelsen, and René Pape, conducted by James Levine. Production by Dieter Dorn. From December 18, 1999.

- Tonight at 8pm, Stars in the House is celebrating David Katz turning 21!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

What we're watching: Darren Criss and Abigail Barlow Sing 'Burn For You' From BRIDGERTON THE MUSICAL

Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, the creators of Bridgerton The Musical, have posted a new TikTok, featuring Darren Criss and Barlow singing the TikTok-famous original song from the musical, 'Burn For You'.

@abigailbarlowww

Surprise!! @darrencriss is on tiktok and we burn for him. ##bridgertonmusical @emilythebear

a?? original sound - Abigail Barlow

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!


