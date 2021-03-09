Wake Up With BWW 3/9: THE QUEEN'S GAMBIT to Be Developed into a Broadway Musical, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Walter Tevis' novel "The Queen's Gambit" will be adapted by Level Forward into a new Broadway musical. The book was recently adapted into a major-hit Netflix series.

In celebration of International Women's Day, CARE has brought together Chaka Khan and Idina Menzel to recreate the anthem 'I'm Every Woman.'

Patrick Cassidy, Artistic Director of Studio Tenn Theatre Company in Franklin, TN, organized a star-studded 30-year reunion of the original cast and creative team of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Tony Award-winning musical, Assassins.

As part of NY PopsUp, The Bronx Museum, Queens Museum, and the Brooklyn Museum hosted dance performances featuring Ayodele Casel, Amanda Castro, Anthony Morigerato, John Manzari, Anastasia Victory, and Senfu.

1) THE QUEEN'S GAMBIT Will Be Adapted Into a Broadway Musical

The Queen's Gambit tells the story of Beth Harmon, an orphan turned chess prodigy. The novel, published in 1983, depicts Beth's journey from Kentucky to Paris to Moscow and beyond. It is a chronicle of a young woman's struggle to overcome a broken past and the demons of addiction, set against the practices and prejudices of a male-centered world. . (more...)

2) VIDEO: Chaka Khan and Idina Menzel Sing 'I'm Every Woman' in Honor of International Women's Day

Today is International Women's Day! In celebration of this important occasion, CARE has brought together Chaka Khan and Idina Menzel to recreate the anthem 'I'm Every Woman.'. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Tap Dancers Take to NYC Museums in the Latest NY PopsUp Performance

The Bronx Museum, Queens Museum, and the Brooklyn Museum hosted dance performances featuring Ayodele Casel, Amanda Castro, Anthony Morigerato, John Manzari, Anastasia Victory, and Senfu. . (more...)

4) VIDEO: STILL WORKING 9 TO 5 Documentary Celebrates International Women's Day With New Clip, Featuring Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin & More

When the highest-grossing comedy, '9 to 5,' starring Jane Fonda, Dolly Parton, Dabney Coleman and Lily Tomlin, exploded on the cinema screens in 1980, the laughs hid a serious message about women in the office.. (more...)

5) Patti Smith Performs as Part of NY PopsUp in Tribute to Robert Mapplethorpe

Patti Smith will perform an afternoon of poetry and music as part of the ongoing statewide NY PopsUp festival currently taking place all over New York State. . (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- The Met's nightly streams continue tonight at 7:30pm with Mascagni's Cavalleria Rusticana and Leoncavallo's Pagliacci Starring Eva-Maria Westbroek, Marcelo Álvarez, and George Gagnidze; Patricia Racette, Marcelo Álvarez, George Gagnidze, and Lucas Meachem, conducted by Fabio Luisi. Production by Sir David McVicar. From April 25, 2015. Tune in here!

- Stars in the House returns tonight with Women's History Month: What I Learned About Women's History Through The Roles I Played with guest co-hosts Anika Larsen and Nicole Lewis, joined by Ruthie Ann Miles, Andrea Varga, Hannah Elless, Annie Golden, Patricia Noonan and Saycon Sengbloh.

BWW Exclusive: What Does It Mean to Be a Woman in Theatre?

BroadwayWorld is celebrating Women's History Month and International Women's Day by asking the question, 'what does being a woman in theatre mean to you?'

Read responses from actresses across the Broadway realm, from newcomers to mothers, and more.

What we're watching: Watch Stephen Sondheim, John Weidman, and ASSASSINS Original Cast Reunite

Patrick Cassidy, Artistic Director of Studio Tenn Theatre Company in Franklin, TN, organized a star-studded 30-year reunion of the original cast and creative team of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Tony Award-winning musical, Assassins.

The free online event took place on Monday, March 8 (8pm EST), as part of the "Studio Tenn Talks: Conversations with Patrick Cassidy" series.

