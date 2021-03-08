VIDEO: Chaka Khan and Idina Menzel Sing 'I'm Every Woman' in Honor of International Women's Day

Today is International Women's Day! In celebration of this important occasion, CARE has brought together Chaka Khan and Idina Menzel to recreate the anthem "I'm Every Woman."

Check out the video below!

Additionally, you can send a CARE Package to help empower women and girls. Your tax-deductible gift can help pregnant moms get to clinics and have healthy babies, provide sewing machines to support entrepreneurs in starting small businesses, provide books and supplies to help girls enroll in school, support emergency shelters for a woman at risk of violence, and more.

Learn more at https://www.care.org/everywoman/.

For 75 years, CARE has led the way to a better life for the world's most vulnerable people. In 2020, CARE worked in over 100 countries, reaching more than 90 million people through 1,300 projects.

CARE works around the globe to save lives, defeat poverty and achieve social justice. The organization seeks a world of hope, tolerance and social justice, where poverty has been overcome and all people live with dignity and security.

A songwriter, actor, author, philanthropist, entrepreneur and activist, Chaka Khan has influenced generations of recording artists. She has the rare ability to sing in seven music genres, including R&B, pop, rock, gospel, country, world music and classical. Affectionately known around the world as Chaka, she is revered by millions of fans as well as her peers for her timeless, classic and unmatched signature music style and ability. Throughout her legendary career, Chaka has released 22 albums and racked up ten #1 Billboard magazine charted songs, seven RIAA certified gold singles and ten RIAA certified gold and platinum albums.

Idina Menzel rose to fame for her role as Maureen in the popular Broadway musical RENT, and her career took off when she won a Tony Award for her role as Elphaba. Her voice can be heard as Elsa in Disney's Oscar winning Frozen. Menzel was previously seen on Broadway in the original production IF/THEN, for which she earned her third Tony nomination. Menzel also appeared as 'Sheila' in the Encores! production of HAIR and starred as 'Amneris' in Broadway's AIDA. In London, she premiered the Broadway hit WICKED in the West End and received the Theatregoers Choice Award for Best Actress in a Musical. She also starred in Michael John LaChiusa's musical SEE WHAT I WANNA SEE, directed by Ted Sperling at The Public Theater. Other Off-Broadway credits include the pre-Broadway production of RENT and THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES.