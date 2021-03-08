Patti Smith Performs Tomorrow as Part of NY PopsUp in Tribute to Robert Mapplethorpe

Patti Smith will perform an afternoon of poetry and music as part of the ongoing statewide NY PopsUp festival currently taking place all over New York State.

This special event will take place on Tuesday, March 9 at 12:30 PM ET at The Brooklyn Museum, with Ms. Smith honoring the memory of artist Robert Mapplethorpe on the anniversary of his death, March 9, 1989, and performing as a personal thank you to the museum's workers.

The event can be watched live on the festival's Instagram page at @NYPopsUp.

Patti Smith, the legendary singer-songwriter, author, and poet, first came to prominence during the New York City punk rock movement with her 1975 debut album, "Horses." Her memoir, "Just Kids," documenting her partnership with artist Robert Mapplethorpe, earned her the National Book Award for Nonfiction and was on the New York Times Best Seller list.