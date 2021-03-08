Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: STILL WORKING 9 TO 5 Documentary Celebrates International Women's Day With New Clip, Featuring Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin & More

The team behind the documentary hopes to premiere the film in Fall of 2021. 

Mar. 8, 2021  

The upcoming documentary "Still Working 9 to 5" has released a new feature, celebrating International Women's Day. The clip includes words from original film cast members Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda, and Lily Tomlin.

Check it out below!

The team behind the documentary hopes to premiere the film in Fall of 2021.

When the highest-grossing comedy, "9 to 5," starring Jane Fonda, Dolly Parton, Dabney Coleman and Lily Tomlin, exploded on the cinema screens in 1980, the laughs hid a serious message about women in the office. "Still Working 9 to 5" explores why workplace inequality 40 years later was never a laughing matter.

"Still Working 9 to 5" examines the 40-year evolution of gender inequality and discrimination in the workplace since the 1980 release of the classic seminal comedy, "9 to 5," starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton, and Dabney Coleman.

BroadwayWorld will premiere exclusive clips from "Still Working 9 to 5" in the coming weeks; watch out for interviews with Lily Tomlin, Stephanie J. Block, Rita Moreno, and more. A feature interview with co-directors and co-producers Camille Hardman and Gary Lane is also forthcoming.

See last week's exclusive clip, featuring Rita Moreno, here. See previous clips, featuring Jane Fonda, Allison Janney and Dolly Parton, linked to their names.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


