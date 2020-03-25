Wake Up With BWW 3/25: Rest in Peace Terrence McNally, and More

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Yesterday, we were extremely saddened to report that playwright Terrence McNally has died due to complications from coronavirus. He was 81 years old.

The film adaptation of In the Heights has been postponed indefinitely. The film was scheduled to be released on June 26.

Check out our list of upcoming online events, including new Living Room Concerts, Stars in the House appearances, live streams from The Met, Feinstein's/54 Below, and more!

Read about all of this and other top stories below.

1) Breaking: Tony-Winning Playwright Terrence McNally Dies from Coronavirus-Related Complications at 81

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that legendary Broadway playwright Terrence McNally passed away today, March 24, from complications due to coronavirus. Terrence was a lung cancer survivor who lived with chronic COPD. He was 81 years old.. (more...)

2) Warner Bros. Postpones IN THE HEIGHTS Film Indefinitely

by TV News Desk

Warner Bros. announced today that the release of the film adaptation of In the Heights has been postponed indefinitely. According to Variety, the film, which was scheduled to be released on June 26, remains undated for now as Warner Bros. is now looking for a new time to release In the Heights.. (more...)

3) Paper Mill Playhouses Announces AIDA, CLUE, BRUCE, THE WANDERER For 2020-2021 Season

by Alan Henry

BroadwayWorld has learned that the Paper Mill Playhouse will present the launch of a new production of Disney's AIDA, CLUE, BRUCE, and THE WANDERER's rescheduled engagement for their 2020-2021 season.. (more...)

4) Tituss Burgess, Caitlin Kinnunen, and More Will Teach Online Courses For Kids and Teens

Next week, Tituss Burgess, Caitlin Kinnunen, Stephanie Hsu and Josh Lamon will lead a team of Broadway performers to host virtual courses for kids and teens in everything from reading books and leading sing alongs, to learning Broadway choreography and taking part in Q&As.. (more...)

5) NYC Drag Star Nashon Wooden Dies From COVID-19

New York drag star Nashon Wooden, who performed under the drag name Mona Foot, has died from COVID-19.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Check back later today for our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here.

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Wagner's Die Walküre, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene's new online programming continues today at 1pm with The Making of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish with Folksbiene Associate Artistic Director Motl Didner. Watch on the company's Facebook here!

- Today's Leave a Light On concerts include Christopher Cameron, Evelyn Hoskins, and Cassidy Janson. Purchase tickets here!

- New York Theatre Barn hosts a live stream of HoT and Dimes at 7pm via Zoom. For more information, visit NYTheatreBarn.org.

- Feinstein's/54 Below kicks off its #54BelowatHome series with a livestream of Joe Iconis and George Salazar's Two Player Game concert. Check it out on YouTube here!

- Vasthy Mompoint hosts a Broadway Dance Party for kids, Tituss Burgess hosts a song and story time, and Jennifer Malenke leads story time, all on Broadway Babysitters.

BWW Exclusive: Allison Frasca Says 'Hello' to THE BOOK OF MORMON on The Broadway Break(down)!

Broadway is on a break. But you don't have to wait until it reopens to get your fix!

Fortunately, actor/writer Allison Frasca (All Star the Musical, Wicked/Frozen) is here to break down the plots of every show on Broadway - at least as best as she remembers them. Filmed/produced/edited by Philip Romano, The Broadway Break(down) is here so you can stay up to date on every show on the Great White Way, no matter how quarantined you may be.

Today, she's continuing the series at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre to break down The Book of Mormon!

What we're geeking out over: Get a Sneak Peek of Patrick Page on LAW & ORDER: SVU

Hadestown's Patrick Page will guest star on THE MARCH 26 episode of NBC's Law & Order: SVU. In the episode, a ballerina discovers she's been secretly videotaped for a pornographic website.

Page plays Alistair, the creative director of the ballet company, and he guest stars alongside Ari'el Statchel, who plays Sergeant Khaldun, a cop posing as a tech billionaire looking to invest in the ballet company.

What we're watching: Songs from the Vault with Susan Egan!

The Broadway shutdown has only just begun and already theatre fans everywhere are restless. BroadwayWorld wants to fill the void by delivering your theatre fix each and every day until April 13. Below, we're continuing our commitment to bringing you new, never-before-seen performances from some of Broadway's biggest stars, before they were Broadway's biggest stars.

In 2004, BroadwayWorld gathered a slew of stars for Standing Ovations- a special concert event at Joe's Pub. Below, watch as Susan Egan belts out "Maybe This Time" from Cabaret.

Social Butterfly: Lin-Manuel Miranda Sings IN THE HEIGHTS To Raise Money for BC/EFA

Tonight Lin-Manuel Miranda hopped on Twitter for a quick Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids fundraiser.

To continue raising money for Broadway professionals put out of work by the Covid-19 pandemic, Lin performed an acoustic rendition of the song "It Won't Be Long Now" from his Tony Award-winning musical, In the Heights.

