VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Sings IN THE HEIGHTS To Raise Money for BC/EFA

Tonight Lin-Manuel Miranda hopped on Twitter for a quick Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids fundraiser.

To continue raising money for Broadway professionals put out of work by the Covid-19 pandemic, Lin performed an acoustic rendition of the song "It Won't Be Long Now" from his Tony Award-winning musical, In the Heights.

Learn more about BC/EFA and donate here.

Earlier today it was announced that the release of the film adaptation of In the Heights will be postponed indefinitely due to the outbreak. The film's director John M. Chu later spoke about the reason for the postponement and why the team decided against streaming the film before its theatrical release.





