Wake Up With BWW 3/20: The Met Lays Off All Union Employees, and More

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Yesterday, we learned that the Met is laying off all of its union employees, including musicians and chorus. Read more below.

Check out our list of upcoming live online events, including our next Living Room Concerts video, two new Stars in the House concert events, and more!

Enjoy isolation a bit more with videos of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Lin-Manuel Miranda having a playoff!

Read more about these and other top stories below.

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Andrew Lloyd Webber took to Twitter today to bring music to us all in a time of social distancing and self isolation. Yesterday he asked his Twitter followers which musical number they would like to see him play. . (more...)

2) Met Opera Lays Off All Union Employees, Including Musicians and Chorus

by Stephi Wild

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Metropolitan Opera announced today that the company has canceled the remainder of the 2019-20 season, which was to have ended on May 9, 2020. This includes all performances and Live in HD transmissions. (The Met had previously announced that performances through March 31, 2020, would be canceled.). (more...)

3) Broadway From Home: 157 Musicals & Shows You Can Watch Online!

by Kaitlin Milligan

Looking for a way to pass the time while at home? BroadwayWorld has made a list of musicals and shows that you can watch from the comfort of your couch! Whether it's Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ or Prime Video, we have got you covered with all the must-watch titles! . (more...)

4) Living Room Concerts: Michael Arden & Andy Mientus Sing A NEW BRAIN

by BroadwayWorld TV

For today's performance we've got Michael Arden and Andy Mientus performing 'I'd Rather Be Sailing' from A New Brain!. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Gal Gadot Gathers Celeb Friends to Sing 'Imagine'

Gal Gadot and her celebrity friends took to Instagram to share a video of themselves singing Imagine by John Lennon.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Sierra Boggess

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Check back later today for our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here.

- A new set of Company stars will broadcast live on Instagram at 6pm as part of Company's 'Being A-Live' series!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Donizetti's La Fille du Régiment, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene's new online programming continues today at 5pm with Allan Sherman on a Friday Early Evening, with Ben Liebert (Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish) and Blair Alexis Brown (Goldstein). Watch on the company's Facebook here!

BWW Exclusive: Allison Frasca Gets Jazzy at CHICAGO on The Broadway Break(down)!

Broadway is on a break. But you don't have to wait until it reopens to get your fix!

Fortunately, actor/writer Allison Frasca (All Star the Musical, Wicked/Frozen) is here to break down the plots of every show on Broadway - at least as best as she remembers them. Filmed/produced/edited by Philip Romano, The Broadway Break(down) is here so you can stay up to date on every show on the Great White Way, no matter how quarantined you may be.

Today, she's continuing the series at the Ambassador Theatre to break down Chicago!

What we're watching: Watch Keala Settle in STARS IN THE HOUSE Concert Series with Seth Rudetsky

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Actors Fund, the national human services organization for everyone in performing arts and entertainment, has teamed with SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, to produce a daily mini-online show, entitled Stars in The House, featuring stars of stage and screen singing and performing live (from home!) on social media to promote support for The Fund's services.

Social Butterfly: Lin-Manuel Miranda Accepts Andrew Lloyd Webber's Play-Off Challenge With JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Tune

PLAYOFF ACCEPTED!

Here's "Everything's Alright" from Jesus Christ Superstar.

Your move, @OfficialALW,

aka A-L Dubs.

(And of course, imagine a red bucket on this piano labeled https://t.co/d5YxoarPgB) https://t.co/ijOty38ymF pic.twitter.com/MTyCPMvqI2 - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 20, 2020

Today, Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber tickled the ivories for fans who requested a rendition of his famous Phantom love song, "All I Ask of You"

Later in the day, the famed composer challenged his friend, Lin-Manuel Miranda to a little social media play off!

Tonight Lin responded, taking to his piano to perform another one of Sir Lloyd Webber's most famous tunes, "Everything's Alright" from Jesus Christ Superstar!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Chip Zien, who turns 73 today!

Chip Zien created the central role of the Baker in Sondheim/Lapine's award-winning INTO THE WOODS and also created the role of Mendel in William Finn's highly acclaimed FALSETTOS. Most recently he was seen on B'way in IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU. Previously, he was seen in THE BIG KNIFE directed by Douglas Hughes, The Roundabout's THE PEOPLE IN THE PICTURE, THE COUNTRY GIRL directed by Mike Nichols and as Thenardier in the revival of LES MISERABLES. He appeared in Tommy Tune's GRAND HOTEL playing Otto Kringelein, the memorable dancing bookkeeper. Other Broadway credits include, THE BOYS FROM SYRACUSE, CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG, ALL OVER TOWN directed by Dustin Hoffman and THE SUICIDE with Derek Jacobi. Mr. Zien also starred in the La Jolla reworking of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG.

Mr. Zien has recently turned his attention to writing. His new musical, THE HISTORY OF WAR was selected and presented at The New York Musical Theater Festival (NYMF). His one-man show DEATH IN ASHTABULA and a musical revue TRAVELS WITH MY DISCONTENT, showcasing the music of Deborah Abramson, were both developed and performed at The Barrington Stage.

Additionally, Mr. Zien has performed his solo concert at 54 Below to smashing notices.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





Related Articles