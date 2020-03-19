VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Accepts Andrew Lloyd Webber's Play-Off Challenge With JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Tune
Today, Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber tickled the ivories for fans who requested a rendition of his famous Phantom love song, "All I Ask of You"
Later in the day, the famed composer challenged his friend, Lin-Manuel Miranda to a little social media play off!
Thanks mega maestro @Lin_Manuel, now it's your turn. Let's have a play off?! - ALW https://t.co/UIGRfJGHUf- Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) March 19, 2020
Tonight Lin responded, taking to his piano to perform another one of Sir Lloyd Webber's most famous tunes, "Everything's Alright" from Jesus Christ Superstar!
PLAYOFF ACCEPTED!- Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 20, 2020
Here's "Everything's Alright" from Jesus Christ Superstar.
Your move, @OfficialALW,
aka A-L Dubs.
(And of course, imagine a red bucket on this piano labeled https://t.co/d5YxoarPgB) https://t.co/ijOty38ymF pic.twitter.com/MTyCPMvqI2
At the end of the video, Lin challenges the British composer to take on a Hamilton tune, King George's 'You'll Be Back'! Will ALW respond? Stay tuned!
