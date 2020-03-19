VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Accepts Andrew Lloyd Webber's Play-Off Challenge With JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Tune

Today, Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber tickled the ivories for fans who requested a rendition of his famous Phantom love song, "All I Ask of You"

Later in the day, the famed composer challenged his friend, Lin-Manuel Miranda to a little social media play off!

Thanks mega maestro @Lin_Manuel, now it's your turn. Let's have a play off?! - ALW https://t.co/UIGRfJGHUf - Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) March 19, 2020

Tonight Lin responded, taking to his piano to perform another one of Sir Lloyd Webber's most famous tunes, "Everything's Alright" from Jesus Christ Superstar!

PLAYOFF ACCEPTED!

Here's "Everything's Alright" from Jesus Christ Superstar.

Your move, @OfficialALW,

aka A-L Dubs.

(And of course, imagine a red bucket on this piano labeled https://t.co/d5YxoarPgB) https://t.co/ijOty38ymF pic.twitter.com/MTyCPMvqI2 - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 20, 2020

At the end of the video, Lin challenges the British composer to take on a Hamilton tune, King George's 'You'll Be Back'! Will ALW respond? Stay tuned!





