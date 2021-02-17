Wake Up With BWW 2/17: SISTER ACT Postponed and Whoopi Goldberg Departs, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Sister Act has been postponed in the West End until 2022, and Whoopi Goldberg has departed the cast.

Plans to re-open venues in New York continue to unfold and yesterday brought news that the famed Madison Square Garden will re-open next week.

Concord Theatricals launched a brand new lyric video in honor of the 65th anniversary of the 1956 film Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel, featuring the musical's most enduring and uplifting anthem, "You'll Never Walk Alone".

1) West End SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL Postponed Until 2022; Whoopi Goldberg Departs Cast

Due to the current and ongoing pandemic restrictions and the knock-on effect this has had to the international production's schedule, Jamie Wilson and Whoopi Goldberg, the producers of Sister Act The Musical, have come to the decision that it is impossible to open the show in London this summer and have postponed performances at the Eventim Apollo until 2022.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda Ask Leslie Grace To Join IN THE HEIGHTS Film

In an emotional video, she shares how she reacted when she got the call confirming she would be in the movie. . (more...)

3) BWW Interview: Learn All About Matthew Corozine Studio from Founder Matthew Corozine!

2020 marks the 20th year of Matthew Corozine Studio training actors to "get outta your head.' Based in the Meisner Technique, MCS teaches "the reality of doing and finding the truth within yourself.' MCS is dedicated to uncovering and elevating the creative well-being of each actor, and commit, as a studio, to consistent and constant allyship, anti-racism, and education in support of Black Lives Matter (BLM), BIMPOC, and LGBTQIA creatives. . (more...)

