Wake Up With BWW 2/1: RAGTIME Concert Casting, THE WIZ Design Team, and More!

Today's top stories include casting for the Ragtime reunion concert, an all new production of Peter Pan which will embark on tour next year, and more! Plus, the design team has been announced for the Broadway-bound production of The Wiz!

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/29/23

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 1/29/2023.. (more...)

Today's Top Stories

Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell & Kelli O'Hara to Star in RAGTIME Reunion Concert

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Entertainment Community Fund's one-night-only benefit reunion concert of Ragtime, originally scheduled for 2020, will take place on Monday, March 27, 2023 at the Minskoff Theatre. Learn who is starring in the concert, and how to purchase tickets!. (more...)

All New Production of PETER PAN Will Embark on Tour in 2024

by Stephi Wild

An all-new production of the timeless Tony Award-winning Broadway classic, PETER PAN will embark on tour in 2024! The new production will premiere at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in Saint Paul, MN this December.. (more...)

National Tour of INTO THE WOODS Extends Boston Engagement

by Stephi Wild

The national touring production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Tony Award®-winning triumph, Into the Woods, has been extended in Boston by popular demand. The limited engagement will now play for two weeks only from March 21-April 2 at Emerson Colonial Theatre.. (more...)

Marcia Milgrom Dodge, John Tartaglia, Lili-Anne Brown & More Join The Muny's 2023 Season

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Muny announced has announced the directors, choreographers and music director/conductors for The Muny's 2023 Premier Season. See details about The Muny's season, and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Designers Behind BLACK PANTHER and More Join THE WIZ; Full Design Team Announced!

by Stephi Wild

The design team has been announced for the all-new production of the groundbreaking, Tony Award-winning musical The Wiz. The Wiz will launch a national tour in Fall of 2023 in Baltimore, MD before returning to Broadway for a limited engagement in the 2023/24 season. Learn more about the team and the production here!. (more...)

CABARET, A NEW BRAIN, and More Set For Barrington Stage Company's 2023 Season

by Stephi Wild

Barrington Stage Company has announced its 2023 season, that will feature two major musical revivals, two world premiere plays, and two modern classic play revivals. The season kicks off with Cabaret, playing June 14-July 8 on the Boyd-Quinson Stage.. (more...)

Alyssa Fox Pens Essay on Her 13-Year Journey with WICKED- 'Keep Your Hope Alive'

by Nicole Rosky

Alyssa Fox is set to take over the role of Elphaba in Wicked at Broadway's Gershwin Theatre beginning Tuesday, March 7th. A Dallas, TX native, Alyssa Fox is fulfilling a huge dream after being a member of the WICKED family for over 13 years. Read her emotional essay about finally taking over the role!. (more...)

Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Off/Off-Off Broadway Awards

by BWW Awards

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards, honoring the best in off-Broadway shows which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.. (more...)

