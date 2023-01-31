All New Production of PETER PAN Will Embark on Tour in 2024

An all-new production of the timeless Tony Award-winning Broadway classic, PETER PAN will embark on tour in 2024!

The new production will premiere at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in Saint Paul, MN this December as part of the Ordway's Broadway @ the Ordway series. A national tour will then launch in February 2024 at the Hippodrome in Baltimore, MD, and soar to theaters across the country.

Additional tour cities will be announced soon; for more information, please visit peterpanontour.com

This high-flying musical has been delighting audiences of all ages for close to 70 years and is now being brought back to life in a new production directed by Emmy Award winner Lonny Price (Sunset Boulevard, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill) with additional book by celebrated playwright Larissa FastHorse (The Thanksgiving Play, What Would Crazy Horse Do?).

Based on Sir James M. Barrie's classic tale and originally directed, choreographed and adapted by Broadway legend Jerome Robbins, PETER PAN features an iconic and unforgettable score by Morris (Moose) Charlap, lyrics by Carolyn Leigh, additional lyrics by Betty Comden and Adolph Green, and additional music by Jule Styne.

"PETER PAN is one of the great treasures of the American Musical Theatre," said Lonny Price. "The show nurtures and inspires the imagination of its audience and reminds us to keep alive the child within us all."

"I am thrilled to be part of bringing PETER PAN to life for a new generation," said Larissa FastHorse. "If you loved this musical before, you will still see the show that enchanted you, while discovering a PETER PAN that everyone can enjoy, without harm, for many years to come."

The adventure begins when PETER PAN and his mischievous fairy sidekick, Tinker Bell, visit the nursery of the Darling children late one night. With a sprinkle of pixie dust and a few happy thoughts, the children are taken on a magical journey they will never forget. This extraordinary musical full of excitement and adventure features timeless songs including "I'm Flying", "I Gotta Crow", "I Won't Grow Up" and "Neverland". PETER PAN embraces the child in us all so go on a journey from the second star to the right and straight on 'til morning - your entire family will be Hooked!

The full creative and design team and cast will be announced at a later date.