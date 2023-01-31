Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
All New Production of PETER PAN Will Embark on Tour in 2024

All New Production of PETER PAN Will Embark on Tour in 2024

The new production will premiere at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in Saint Paul, MN this December.

Jan. 31, 2023  

An all-new production of the timeless Tony Award-winning Broadway classic, PETER PAN will embark on tour in 2024!

The new production will premiere at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in Saint Paul, MN this December as part of the Ordway's Broadway @ the Ordway series. A national tour will then launch in February 2024 at the Hippodrome in Baltimore, MD, and soar to theaters across the country.

Additional tour cities will be announced soon; for more information, please visit peterpanontour.com

This high-flying musical has been delighting audiences of all ages for close to 70 years and is now being brought back to life in a new production directed by Emmy Award winner Lonny Price (Sunset Boulevard, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill) with additional book by celebrated playwright Larissa FastHorse (The Thanksgiving Play, What Would Crazy Horse Do?).

Based on Sir James M. Barrie's classic tale and originally directed, choreographed and adapted by Broadway legend Jerome Robbins, PETER PAN features an iconic and unforgettable score by Morris (Moose) Charlap, lyrics by Carolyn Leigh, additional lyrics by Betty Comden and Adolph Green, and additional music by Jule Styne.

"PETER PAN is one of the great treasures of the American Musical Theatre," said Lonny Price. "The show nurtures and inspires the imagination of its audience and reminds us to keep alive the child within us all."

"I am thrilled to be part of bringing PETER PAN to life for a new generation," said Larissa FastHorse. "If you loved this musical before, you will still see the show that enchanted you, while discovering a PETER PAN that everyone can enjoy, without harm, for many years to come."

The adventure begins when PETER PAN and his mischievous fairy sidekick, Tinker Bell, visit the nursery of the Darling children late one night. With a sprinkle of pixie dust and a few happy thoughts, the children are taken on a magical journey they will never forget. This extraordinary musical full of excitement and adventure features timeless songs including "I'm Flying", "I Gotta Crow", "I Won't Grow Up" and "Neverland". PETER PAN embraces the child in us all so go on a journey from the second star to the right and straight on 'til morning - your entire family will be Hooked!

The full creative and design team and cast will be announced at a later date.


BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
Lena Hall, Brittney Johnson, Eleri Ward Join BROADWAY SINGS ADELE Photo
Lena Hall, Brittney Johnson, Eleri Ward Join BROADWAY SINGS ADELE
On February 26 at 7:30pm, a bombshell cast of stars including Tony Award Winner Lena Hall (Hedwig), Brittney Johnson (Wicked), and Eleri Ward (Only Gold) will belt out new arrangements of the hits of the pop superstar Adele, accompanied by a 14-piece orchestra at the beautiful Sony Hall.
National Tour of INTO THE WOODS Extends Boston Engagement Photo
National Tour of INTO THE WOODS Extends Boston Engagement
The national touring production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s Tony Award®-winning triumph, Into the Woods, has been extended in Boston by popular demand. The limited engagement will now play for two weeks only from March 21-April 2 at Emerson Colonial Theatre.
LAVERNE & SHIRLEY Star Cindy Williams Passes Away At 75 Photo
LAVERNE & SHIRLEY Star Cindy Williams Passes Away At 75
Cindy Williams, a star of stage and screen and one half of the iconic duo, 'Laverne & Shirley' has passed away at the age of 75. 
Nominees Announced for 37th Annual Helen Hayes Awards Photo
Nominees Announced for 37th Annual Helen Hayes Awards
Nominations have been announced for the 37th Helen Hayes Awards, which will be presented on Monday, May 22. Nominees include productions from Arena Stage, Signature Theatre, GALA Hispanic Theatre and more.

More Hot Stories For You


Cindy Williams, Stage Actor and LAVERNE & SHIRLEY Star, Passes Away At 75Cindy Williams, Stage Actor and LAVERNE & SHIRLEY Star, Passes Away At 75
January 30, 2023

Cindy Williams, a star of stage and screen and one half of the iconic duo, 'Laverne & Shirley' has passed away at the age of 75. 
Broadway Bares to Take Place This June at NYC's Hammerstein BallroomBroadway Bares to Take Place This June at NYC's Hammerstein Ballroom
January 30, 2023

Broadway Bares will once again kick off Pride week in New York City with two performances featuring more than 150 of the city’s dancers on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Hammerstein Ballroom. See how to purchase tickets!
Photos/Video: Lea Michele and Ramin Karimloo Talk FUNNY GIRL on SiriusXMPhotos/Video: Lea Michele and Ramin Karimloo Talk FUNNY GIRL on SiriusXM
January 30, 2023

SiriusXM kicked off a special Town Hall with Lea Michele and Ramin Karimloo, co-stars of Broadway smash-hit Funny Girl, last Thursday.  Michele and Karimloo discussed the process of recording the musical's cast album, working with Barbra Streisand, and more!
Actors' Equity Releases Statement Condemning Attacks on Transgender People and Drag PerformancesActors' Equity Releases Statement Condemning Attacks on Transgender People and Drag Performances
January 30, 2023

Actors’ Equity Association, the national labor union representing more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers in live theatre, has issued a statement regarding the growing number of attacks on transgender people, often framed as attacks on drag performance.
Howard McGillin, Jay Armstrong Johnson, and More Join PARADE; Full Casting Announced!Howard McGillin, Jay Armstrong Johnson, and More Join PARADE; Full Casting Announced!
January 30, 2023

Complete casting has been announced as rehearsals begin today for the new Broadway production of Parade starring Tony Award® winner Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond. Learn more about who will be starring in the revival here!
share