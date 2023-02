Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Off/Off-Off Broadway Awards

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards, honoring the best in off-Broadway shows which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Costume Design (Off-Broadway)

Winner: Linda Cho - HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL - National Yiddish Theater Folksbiene



Runners-Up: JR Miranda - MANDELA - ATA, William Goodman - CAMP, A NEW MUSICAL - Theater 5 Theater Row, Alejo Vietti - TITANIQUE - AsylumNYC

Best Costume Design (Off-Off Broadway)

Winner: Mr. Dam Jr., John Miranda, Yolanda Brooks - MANDELA - American Theater of Actors



Runners-Up: Ricky Reynoso - THIS BEAUTIFUL FUTURE - Theaterlab, Sydni Rivero - MACBITCHES - Chain Theatre, Laura Dillon - SHOW ME ETERNITY - New York Theater Festival

Best Direction Of A Musical (Off-Broadway)

Winner: Warren Carlyle - HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL - National Yiddish Theatre Folksbien



Runners-Up: Laurie Woolery - AS YOU LIKE IT - The Public Theater Public Works, Tye Blue - TITANIQUE - AsylumNYC, David JV Meenan - CAMP, A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre row

Best Direction Of A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

Winner: Laura A Rizzo - LEGALLY BLONDE JR. - 2022



Runners-Up: Daniella Caggiano - SHOW ME ETERNITY - New York Theater Festival, Robert W. Schneider - A CLASS ACT - J2 Spotlight Musical Theatre Company, Jay Michaels - A SYMPHONY FOR PORTLAND - The Players Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play (Off-Broadway)

Winner: Saheem Ali - FAT HAM - The Public Theater



Runners-Up: Jack Serio - THIS BEAUTIFUL FUTURE - Cherry Lane, James E Hardy - B BOY BLUES - 47th Street Theater, Rich Feldman - LOBBY HERO - City Gate Production

Best Direction Of A Play (Off-Off Broadway)

Winner: John Ruiz Miranda - MANDELA - American Theater of Actors



Runners-Up: Ali Kamran - THE PORTRAIT OF AN ANGEL, A LION, A MONSTER - Theatre Lab, Ella Jane New - MACBITCHES - Chain Theatre, Thom Harmon - LOBBY HERO - Moose Lodge Theatre/City Gate Productions

Best Lighting Design (Off-Broadway)

Winner: Samuel Biondolillo - BRILLIANCE - The Players Theatre



Runners-Up: Alyssa Saylor - CAMP, A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Row, Paige Seber - TITANIQUE - AsylumNYC, Stacey Derosier - THIS BEAUTIFUL FUTURE - Cherry Lane Theater

Best Lighting Design (Off-Off Broadway)

Winner: Lamine Thiam - MANDELA - American Theater of Actors



Runners-Up: Michael Abrams - MACBITCHES - Chain Theatre, Ethan Steimel - A CLASS ACT - J2 Spotlight Musical Theatre Company, Jamie Terrazzino - SPRING AWAKENING - Urban Stages

Best New Book Of A Musical (Off-Broadway)

Winner: Bruce Sussman - HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL - The National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene



Runners-Up: Joshua Harmon/Sarah Silverman - THE BEDWETTER - Atlantic Theatre Company, Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli, Tye Blue - TITANIQUE - AsylumNYC, Shaina Taub - SUFFS - The Public Theater

Best New Book Of A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

Winner: Annie Dillon & Sam Caps - SHOW ME ETERNITY - New York Theater Festival



Runners-Up: Christina Hemphill - A SYMPHONY FOR PORTLAND - The Players Theatre

Best New Musical (Off-Broadway)

Winner: HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL - National Yiddish Theater Folksbiene



Runners-Up: THE BEDWETTER - Atlantic Theater, AS YOU LIKE IT - The Public Theater Public Works, TITANIQUE - AsylumNYC

Best New Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

Winner: CAMP, A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Row



Runners-Up: SHOW ME ETERNITY - New York Theater Festival, GRINDR THE OPERA - TOSOS, LIKE THE WIND - The Brick

Best New Play (Off-Broadway)

Winner: B BOY BLUES - 47th Street Theater



Runners-Up: FAT HAM - The Public Theater, WISH YOU WERE HERE - Playwrights Horizons, THIS BEAUTIFUL FUTURE - Cherry Lane

Best New Play (Off-Off Broadway)

Winner: MANDELA - American Theater of Actors



Runners-Up: B BOY BLUES - 47th Street Theatre, THE PORTRAIT OF AN ANGEL, A LION, A MONSTER - Theatre Lab, THIS BEAUTIFUL FUTURE - Theatre lab

Best New Score Of A Musical (Off-Broadway)

Winner: Barry Manilow & Bruce Sussman - HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL - National Yiddish Theater Folksbiene



Runners-Up: Adam Schlesinger - THE BEDWETTER - Atlantic Theatre Company, Shaina Taub - AS YOU LIKE IT - The Public Theater Public Works, Karen Feeney and David J.V Meenan - CAMP, A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Row

Best New Score Of A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

Winner: Sam Caps & Annie Dillon - SHOW ME ETERNITY - New York Theater Festival



Runners-Up: Lisa Pezik - TOO BIG FOR HER BRITCHES - Theater Row- Studio Theatre Christina Hempfill - A SYMPHONY FOR PORTLAND - Theatre Row Theatres

Best Original Choreography (Off-Broadway)

Winner: Warren Carlyle - HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL - National Yiddish Theater Folksbiene



Runners-Up: David Meenan - CAMP, A NEW MUSICAL - Theater 5 Theater Row, Bobby Pierce Cassidy - BRILLIANCE - The Players Theatre, Ellenore Scott - TITANIQUE - AsylumNYC

Best Original Choreography (Off-Off Broadway)

Winner: Lamine Thiam - MANDELA - American Theater of Actors



Runners-Up: Skizzo Arnedillo - A CLASS ACT - J2 Spotlight Musical Theatre Company, Thomas Isao Morinaka - MAN OF GOD - Geffen Playhouse, Michael Hagins - A SHOT RANG OUT - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company

Best Performance In A Musical (Off-Broadway)

Winner: Zoe Glick - THE BEDWETTER - Atlantic Theater Company



Runners-Up: Amar Atkins - AS YOU LIKE IT - Public Works/Shakespeare, Chip Zien - HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL - National Yiddish Theater Folksbiene, Blake Roman - HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL - National Yiddish Theater Folksbiene

Best Performance In A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

Winner: James R Garrett - MANDELA - American Theater of Actors



Runners-Up: Tyler Dobies - SHOW ME ETERNITY - New York Theater Festival, Mia Angelique - SHOW ME ETERNITY - New York Theater Festival, Andy Tighe - A CLASS ACT - J2 Spotlight Musical Theatre Company

Best Performance In A Play (Off-Broadway)

Winner: Jermaine Montell - B BOY BLUES - 47th street theater



Runners-Up: Uly Schlesinger - THIS BEAUTIFUL FUTURE - Cherry Lane, Christopher Romero Wilson - TAMMANY HALL - Soho Playhouse, Mikhail Baryshnikov - THE ORCHARD - Baryshnikov Arts Center

Best Performance In A Play (Off-Off Broadway)

Winner: Kwame Michael Remy - MEMBERS OF THE CHOIR - The Chain Theatre



Runners-Up: Robert Greene - MANDELA - ATA, Shirley Chen - MAN OF GOD - Geffen Playhouse, Rachael Richman - THE PORTRAIT OF AN ANGEL, A LION, A MONSTER - Theatre Lab

Best Production Of A Musical (Off-Broadway)

Winner: HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL - National Yiddish Theater Folksbiene



Runners-Up: AS YOU LIKE IT - The Public Theater Public Works, TITANIQUE - AsylumNYC, CAMP, A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre 5 at Theatre Row

Best Production Of A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

Winner: THE BAKER'S WIFE - The J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company



Runners-Up: SHOW ME ETERNITY - New York Theater Festival, A CLASS ACT - J2 Spotlight Musical Theatre Company, A SYMPHONY FOR PORTLAND - Theatre Row Theatres

Best Production Of A Play (Off-Broadway)

Winner: B-BOY BLUES - 47th Street Theatre



Runners-Up: FAT HAM - The Public Theater, WISH YOU WERE HERE - Playwrights Horizons, THIS BEAUTIFUL FUTURE - Theaterlab

Best Production Of A Play (Off-Off Broadway)

Winner: MANDELA - American Theater of Actors



Runners-Up: THE PORTRAIT OF AN ANGEL, A LION, A MONSTER - Theatre Lab, MACBITCHES - Chain Theatre, MEMBERS OF THE CHOIR - The Chain Theatre

Best Scenic Design (Off-Broadway)

Winner: Beowulf Boritt - HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL - Folksbiene



Runners-Up: Rebecca Bell - CAMP, A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre 5 at Theatre Row, James Stonberger - BRILLIANCE - The Players Theatre, Frank J. Oliva - THIS BEAUTIFUL FUTURE - Cherry lane

Best Scenic Design (Off-Off Broadway)

Winner: Patricio Pereira & JR Miranda - MANDELA - American Theater of Actors



Runners-Up: Frank J Oliva - THIS BEAUTIFUL FUTURE - Theaterlab, Joshua Warner - A CLASS ACT - J2 Spotlight Musical Theatre Company, Se Hyun Oh - MAN OF GOD - Geffen Playhouse

Best Sound Design (Off-Broadway)

Winner: Dan Moses Schreier - HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL - National Yiddish Theater Folksbiene



Runners-Up: Patrick Periera/JR Miranda - MANDELA - ATA, Julianne Mason - BRILLIANCE - The Players Theatre, L&M Sound - CAMP, A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Row

Best Sound Design (Off-Off Broadway)

Winner: Patricio Pereira & JR Miranda - MANDELA - American Theater of Actors



Runners-Up: Christopher Darbassie - THIS BEAUTIFUL FUTURE - Theatre lab, Wes Shippee - KING KONG - Radio Theatre NYC, Gregg Bellón & Tanya O'Debra - SHUT UP, Emily Dickinson - Abrons Arts Center