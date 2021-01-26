Wake Up With BWW 1/26: NYTW Gala to Celebrate RENT With the Original Cast, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

The NYTW has announced that its 2021 Annual Gala will celebrate the Tony Award & Pulitzer Prize-winning musical. The Gala will be held virtually on Tuesday March 2, 2021 at 8PM EST. The event will feature original cast members Anthony Rapp, Adam Pascal, Idina Menzel, and more, alongside a number of other stars of stage and screen!

Jessica Vosk joined Seth Rudetsky for The Seth Concert Series! As part of the virtual event, Vosk sang What Baking Can Do, and much more! The virtual concert is available on demand until February 8th.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) NYTW Gala To Celebrate 25th Anniversary Of RENT Featuring Original Cast Members Anthony Rapp, Adam Pascal, Idina Menzel, and More!

Yesterday marked the 25th Anniversary of RENT's first performance at New York Theatre Workshop. The NYTW has announced that its 2021 Annual Gala will celebrate the Tony Award & Pulitzer Prize-winning musical. The Gala will be held virtually on Tuesday March 2, 2021 at 8PM EST and will remain available to stream through March 6, 2021 at 8PM EST.. (more...)

2) 8 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!

by Team BWW

BroadwayWorld Events is bringing you incredible talent right into your home!. (more...)

3) RENT Original Cast and Crew Members Reflect on the Show's Premiere and Losing Jonathan Larson, 25 Years Ago Today

On January 25, 1996, Rent premiered at the New York Theatre Workshop. Earlier that morning, the show's writer and creator, Jonathan Larson, died of an aortic aneurysm.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Sean McDermott

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Rossini's Le Comte Ory, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Stars in the House continue tonight at 8pm! It's Guest Host Week! Join host Nina West for... Nina West's Disney Legends Party with guests Alan Menken, Lea Salonga, Jodi Benson and Paige O'Hara! Tune in here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Jessica Vosk Sings 'What Baking Can Do' During Seth Concert Series - Check Out the Full Concert On Demand!

Jessica Vosk joined Seth Rudetsky for The Seth Concert Series! As part of the virtual event, Vosk sang What Baking Can Do, and much more! The virtual concert is available on demand until February 8th.

Watch the virtual concert on demand HERE!

What we're watching: Chita Rivera, Bebe Neuwirth, and More Perform 'All That Jazz' During SAVE BIRDLAND Fundraiser

Notables from President Bill Clinton and Whoopi Goldberg to musicians Wynton Marsalis and Sting joined together on Sunday, Jan 24th to "Save Birdland". During the fundraising concert the Broadway community was treated to "All That Jazz" starring the original Velmas of Chicago, Chita Rivera and Bebe Neuwirth, and a cast featuring Randy Rainbow, Jacqueline Arnold, Brenda Braxton, Aisha de Haas, Michelle Dowdy, Mandy Gonzalez, Deidra Goodwin, Amy Hillner Larsen, Amanda Lopez, Karen Mason, Christine Pedi, Mary Testa, Amra-Faye Wright, and Karen Ziemba. The segment was arranged and edited by Billy Recce (the composer of A Musical About Star Wars) in the event produced by Tom D'Angora, Michael D'Angora, and Tim Guinee.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!