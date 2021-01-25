Exclusive: Jessica Vosk Sings 'What Baking Can Do' During Seth Concert Series - Check Out the Full Concert On Demand!

Click Here for More Articles on Stream Now

Jessica Vosk joined Seth Rudetsky for The Seth Concert Series! As part of the virtual event, Vosk sang What Baking Can Do, and much more! The virtual concert is available on demand until February 8th.

Watch the virtual concert on demand HERE!

Check out a clip of Vosk performing What Baking Can Do below:

Sirius XM Radio Star Seth Rudetsky hosts and music directs his acclaimed international concert series online. Presented by Mark Cortale, these up-close and personal weekly concerts will feature Broadway's biggest stars in a seamless mix of intimate behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Seth's funny, insightful and revealing questions - and the songs from each star's stellar Broadway career. The Seth Concert Series is sponsored by BroadwayWorld and StreamYard.

The Seth Concert Series hosted a Vosk sing off, and declared Eden Franco the winner!

Watch Franco perform The Wizard and I below!

Their special runner up was Emily Qualmann. Watch Qualmann perform a section of The Wizard and I below!

Jessica was recently seen on Broadway in Wicked after having spent a year playing Elphaba in the national tour. Vosk most recently starred in the NYC Ballet Jerome Robbins tribute Something to Dance About, directed by Warren Carlyle, and re-created the role of Fruma Sarah in the most recent revival of Broadway's Fiddler on the Roof. Other Broadway: Finding Neverland, The Bridges of Madison County. She starred as Anita in the Grammy-nominated San Francisco Symphony West Side Story. Debut Solo Album Wild and Free available for purchase at www.jessicavosk.com. Follow along @jessicavosk.