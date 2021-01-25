Exclusive: Jessica Vosk Sings 'What Baking Can Do' During Seth Concert Series - Check Out the Full Concert On Demand!
Jessica Vosk's virtual concert is available to view on demand until February 8.
Jessica Vosk joined Seth Rudetsky for The Seth Concert Series! As part of the virtual event, Vosk sang What Baking Can Do, and much more! The virtual concert is available on demand until February 8th.
Watch the virtual concert on demand HERE!
Check out a clip of Vosk performing What Baking Can Do below:
Sirius XM Radio Star Seth Rudetsky hosts and music directs his acclaimed international concert series online. Presented by Mark Cortale, these up-close and personal weekly concerts will feature Broadway's biggest stars in a seamless mix of intimate behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Seth's funny, insightful and revealing questions - and the songs from each star's stellar Broadway career. The Seth Concert Series is sponsored by BroadwayWorld and StreamYard.
The Seth Concert Series hosted a Vosk sing off, and declared Eden Franco the winner!
Watch Franco perform The Wizard and I below!
Their special runner up was Emily Qualmann. Watch Qualmann perform a section of The Wizard and I below!
Jessica was recently seen on Broadway in Wicked after having spent a year playing Elphaba in the national tour. Vosk most recently starred in the NYC Ballet Jerome Robbins tribute Something to Dance About, directed by Warren Carlyle, and re-created the role of Fruma Sarah in the most recent revival of Broadway's Fiddler on the Roof. Other Broadway: Finding Neverland, The Bridges of Madison County. She starred as Anita in the Grammy-nominated San Francisco Symphony West Side Story. Debut Solo Album Wild and Free available for purchase at www.jessicavosk.com. Follow along @jessicavosk.
Featured at the Theatre ShopT-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
More Hot Stories For You
-
Breaking: Tony-Winning Choreographer Bob Avian Passes Away at 83
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that beloved Broadway choreographer Bob Avian passed away yesterday from cardiac arrest at Holy Cross Hospital in ...
Final Lineup Announced For SAVE BIRDLAND: A Celebration Of Music, History, And Community
The fundraising campaign for Birdland Jazz Club will conclude on January 24th with a free streaming concert titled Save Birdland: A Celebration of Mus...
Disney Adaptation of BETTER NATE THAN EVER Holds Virtual Open Call
Calling all kids! Casting is underway for Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures' film adaptation of Tim Federle's children's book Better Nate Than Ever....
Ellen's Stardust Diner Presents STARDUSTERS Concert Next Weekend
An interactive musical theatre benefit show, Broadway Alive, will stream live from Broadway's iconic Ellen's Stardust Diner, on Saturday, January 30 a...
VIDEO: Christopher Jackson Performs 'The Times They Are a-Changin' at The Creative Coalition's Inaugural Ball
On January 20, 2021, The Creative Coalition brought together leaders from entertainment, media, Congress, and the White House Cabinet and Administrati...
Social Roundup: The Theatre Community Mourns the Loss of Bob Avian
Read what theatre stars from across social media are saying about the passing of Bob Avian....