Wake Up With BWW 12/21: Adam Pascal's Seth Concert, Jonathan Van Ness Hosts THE PROM Special, and More!

Adam Pascal's concert, as part of the Seth Concert Series, re-airs today at 3pm. The concert premiered last night. Learn more and get your tickets here.

Enjoy a magical holiday concert from Tony nominee and Emmy winner Liz Callaway from the comfort of your home. The concert is available now through January 4 only. Get your tickets HERE. With the concert now available on demand, BroadwayWorld caught up with Liz Callaway to discuss the show!

Host Jonathan Van Ness was joined by the cast of The Prom for a digital event with special musical performances by Janelle Monae and Galantis!

Last night's episode of Saturday Night Live was hosted by Kristen Wiig. In her monologue, Wiig sang a 2020-themed version of My Favorite Things from The Sound of Music.. (more...)

2) BWW Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL, Jermyn Street Theatre Online

In a season of numerous versions of A Christmas Carol, modern or traditional, musical or dramatic, streamed or live, with puppets or people, this production from the Guildford Shakespeare Company and Jermyn Street Theatre is a welcome addition to festivities.. (more...)

3) Theater Stories: THE PAJAMA GAME's Box Office Record, Diane Paulus' 1776 Revival & More About The American Airlines Theatre

This week's Theater Stories features the American Airlines Theatre! Learn about the Tony-winning plays to grace the stage, including 12 Angry Men, The Constant Wife and more; the theatre's upcoming shows 1776 and Birthday Candles, and much more!. (more...)

4) BWW Review: Brooks & Marshall's Joyous Gift of HOLIDAZE HARMONY

You know you're in for a fun show when HOLIDAZE HARMONY starts off with the two performers singing 'The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don't Be Late),' while breathing in helium balloons. HOLIDAZE HARMONY features the delightful song stylings of two charismatic Broadway performers Terron Brooks and Kamilah Marshall. The chemistry of these two long-time friends shine through throughout the entire show, whether in their playful patter or their lovingly sharing the spotlight.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Mozart's The Magic Flute, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- A Country Christmas Carol All-Star Reading premieres online tonight at 8pm. The reading stars Jacob Young, Taylor Dayne, Mary Wilson, John James, Eric Martsolf, Jim Borstelmann, and Angie Schworer. Learn more here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: BWW Interview: Liz Callaway Talks Streaming Concert 'Home For the Holidays'

Enjoy a magical holiday concert from Tony nominee and Emmy winner Liz Callaway - the original voice of Anastasia - from the comfort of your home. Well known to Broadway audiences for her leading roles in Merrily We Roll Along, Baby, Cats, Miss Saigon and many more, Miss Callaway sang the Academy Award-nominated song "Journey to the Past" in the animated feature Anastasia, and has an extensive recording and concert career as well. Read on to hear what inspired her to create this all-new holiday show, Liz Callaway - Home for the Holidays.

The concert is available now through January 4 only. Get your tickets HERE.

With the concert now available on demand, BroadwayWorld caught up with Liz Callaway to discuss the show!

What we're watching: Jonathan Van Ness, Janelle Monáe, and the Cast of THE PROM Host a Virtual Prom for Everyone

Host Jonathan Van Ness was joined by the cast of The Prom for a digital event with special musical performances by Janelle Monae and Galantis!

Ryan Murphy, Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Keegan-Michael Key, Andrew Rannells, Jo Ellen Pellman, Ariana DeBose, Nico Greetham, Logan Riley, Nathaniel J. Potvin, Sofia Deler, and Kerry Washington joined the Virtual Prom For Everyone event, making special appearances.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Taylor Louderman, who turns 30 today!

Taylor Louderman most recently starred as 'Regina George' in Mean Girls on Broadway. She most recently starred as 'Lauren' in Kinky Boots on Broadway. She made her Broadway debut originating the role of 'Campbell' in Bring it On: The Musical. Television credits include: Nick Jr.'s "Sunny Day" (Blair), Wendy in NBC's Peter Pan Live, HBO's "High Maintenance." Taylor has also starred in roles off-Broadway at The Vineyard, Papermill Playhouse, and The MUNY.

