Wake Up With BWW 12/16: First Look at the North American Tour of BEETLEJUICE, and More!
Good morning, BroadwayWorld!
Today's top stories include an exclusive first look at the North American tour of Beetlejuice! Plus, we squash a hoax that circulated social media yesterday, claiming that Sondheim's Square One was coming to Broadway next year.
Read more about these and other top stories below!
Today's Top Stories
Sorry, Sondheim's SQUARE ONE is Not Coming to Broadway
by Team BWW
On Wednesday, a mysterious set of social media accounts appeared online for Stephen Sondheim's Square One -the musical he was working on at the time of his death, teasing an announcement was to be made for a Broadway run on December 15th at 10 AM.. (more...)
Daisy Edgar-Jones to Play Carole King In BEAUTIFUL Film Adaptation
by Michael Major
Daisy Edgar-Jones will be playing Carole King in the film adaptation of Beatiful: the Carole King Musical. The upcoming film will be directed by Academy Award nominee Lisa Cholodenko, who co-wrote the screenplay for the film with Stuart Blumberg. Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman will serve as producers with the stage musical's producer, Paul Blake.. (more...)
Exclusive: First Look at Justin Collette and the Cast of BEETLEJUICE on Tour
by Stephi Wild
The North American Tour of Beetlejuice the Musical kicked off this month in Paducah, KY, before its official launch at the Golden Gate Theatre in San Francisco, CA. The tour will haunt 27 cities across North America with more dates to be announced. BroadwayWorld has your exclusive first look at the production in all new photos!. (more...)
Sebastian Arcelus to Return INTO THE WOODS; Diane Phelan to Take Over as Cinderella
by Chloe Rabinowitz
New casting has been announced for the rest of the Broadway run of Into the Woods. Check out who is returning for the final weeks!. (more...)
Listen: BEAUTY & THE BEAST: A 30TH CELEBRATION Soundtrack Out Now
by Michael Major
The soundtrack for ABC's Beauty & the Beast: A 30th Celebration has been released! Listen to all thirteen tracks from the upcoming Disney special, which includes classics like 'Be Our Guest,' 'Something There,' and 'Belle,' plus new songs like 'Evermore,' sung by H.E.R., Joshua Henry, Josh Groban, Martin Short, Shania Twain, and more.. (more...)
VIDEO: Netflix Shares 'Revolting Children' Lyric Video From MATILDA THE MUSICAL
by Michael Major
Netflix has released a lyric video for 'Revolting Children' from Matilda the Musical. The video features new footage of the film's cast, including Alisha Weir (Matilda), Emma Thompson (Miss Trunchbull), Meesha Garbett (Hortensia), Charlie Hodson-Prior (Bruce Bogtrotter), Lashana Lynch (Miss Honey), and more.. (more...)
VIDEO: First Look at ENCANTO AT THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL Disney+ Concert Film
by Michael Major
Featuring an introduction by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the concert films stars Stephanie Beatriz (as Mirabel), Jessica Darrow (as Luisa), Diane Guerrero (as Isabela), Adassa (as Dolores), Carolina Gaitán (as Pepa), Mauro Castillo (as Félix), Angie Cepeda (as Julieta) and Olga Merediz (as Abuela Alma), and more. Watch the video trailer now!. (more...)
VIDEO: Listen to Mariah Carey Make Pre-Show Announcement at SOME LIKE IT HOT
by Stephi Wild
Mariah Carey has a special cameo in the new Broadway musical, Some Like It Hot! The popstar, who was revealed to be a producer on the musical, also recorded the pre-show announcement, which plays for the audience before every show. Check out a video here!. (more...)
