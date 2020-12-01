Wake Up With BWW 12/1: HAMILTON Could Be the First Musical to Re-Open on Broadway, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

1) Review Roundup: MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM on Netflix, Starring Viola Davis & Chadwick Boseman

by TV News Desk

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom is coming! Netflix will release the film adaptation of August Wilson's play on December 18th. Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman star. . (more...)

2) Will HAMILTON Be the First Broadway Show to Re-Open in 2021?

History might have its eyes on Hamilton in 2021, as the musical could be the first show to re-open on Broadway. Broadway shows remain shutdown through the end of May, but they are expected to be allowed to re-open at limited capacity in June. . (more...)

3) COME FROM AWAY Creative Team, Producers, and International Cast to Reunite For 'One Night Only'

On Saturday 19th December at 7:30pm (GMT) SimG Productions and Musical Theatre Radio's fourth 'One Night Only' Reunion event will reunite the writers and creatives from the International hit musical 'Come From Away', alongside actors who have appeared in productions across the globe. . (more...)

4) LES MISERABLES - THE STAGED CONCERT Extends in Response to Capacity Restrictions

Performances will begin on 5 December 2020 for Les Misérables -The Staged Concert at the Sondheim Theatre. Today it is officially announced that the run will extend to 28 February 2021. . (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Verdi's Aida, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- The 24 Hour Plays (virtual) Broadway Gala takes place tonight at 8pm! Tune in here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Patti Murin and Colin Donnell Sing 'White Christmas' as Part of the Seth Concert Series!

Patti Murin and Colin Donnell's performance as part of The Seth Concert Series, premiered this weekend. Check out an exclusive clip from the concert, featuring Murin and Donnell singing 'White Christmas'!

What we're watching: Disney On Broadway Sings 'Let It Go' On The Disney Holiday Singalong!

Led by Caroline Bowman and Aisha Jackson, the number also features Tracee Beazer, Austin Colby, Lindiwe Dlamini, Olivia Donaldson, Bongi Duma, Nicholas Edwards, April Holloway, Ben Jeffrey, Nina Lafarga, Telly Leung, Isabelle McCalla, Paul HeeSang Miller, Kyle Mitchel, Nteliseng Nkhela, Amber Owens, Adam Perry, John Riddle, Ann Sanders, Dennis Stowe, L. Steven Taylor and Nicholas Ward.

We are in AWE after this performance from @disneybroadway! ? Way to make the #DisneyHolidaySingalong even more memorable ? pic.twitter.com/TJUdyWkAaq - ABC (@ABCNetwork) December 1, 2020

