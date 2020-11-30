VIDEO: Disney On Broadway Sings 'Let It Go' On The Disney Holiday Singalong!
For the first time since Broadway's shutdown, Disney cast members reunited on the stage of the New Amsterdam Theater.
Tonight's ABC Disney Holiday Singalong included a very special performance from the Disney on Broadway family!
For the first time since Broadway's shutdown, Disney Theatrical Production's Broadway casts of "The Lion King" and "Aladdin," and North American Touring companies of "Frozen" return to The New Amsterdam Theatre to sing a special performance of "Let It Go."
Led by Caroline Bowman and Aisha Jackson, the number also features Tracee Beazer, Austin Colby, Lindiwe Dlamini, Olivia Donaldson, Bongi Duma, Nicholas Edwards, April Holloway, Ben Jeffrey, Nina Lafarga, Telly Leung, Isabelle McCalla, Paul HeeSang Miller, Kyle Mitchel, Nteliseng Nkhela, Amber Owens, Adam Perry, John Riddle, Ann Sanders, Dennis Stowe, L. Steven Taylor and Nicholas Ward.
We are in AWE after this performance from @disneybroadway! ? Way to make the #DisneyHolidaySingalong even more memorable ? pic.twitter.com/TJUdyWkAaq- ABC (@ABCNetwork) December 1, 2020
Ryan Seacrest returned to host the night of merry music and magic. Celebrity performances and appearances for the festive special included Andrea Bocelli, BTS, Michael Bublé, Ciara, Chloe X Halle, Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, Julianne Hough, Adam Lambert, Leslie Odom Jr., Katy Perry, P!NK and Kerry Washington.
