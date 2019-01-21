Wake Up With BWW 1/21: First Look at Tiki Barber in KINKY BOOTS, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld and welcome to a new week! Start your Monday morning with the latest Broadway news!

Yesterday, longrunner School of Rock and Mike Birbiglia's The New One both played their final performances on Broadway. They will be missed.

We got the first look at Tiki Barber as Don in Kinky Boots in an all new video of him singing and taking his first bows.

In addition, The Band's Visit celebrated its 500th performance and we have the photos of the cast and their cake backstage.

Read all of this and more below!

1) BWW Review: ASPHODEL MEADOWS/THE TWO PIGEONS, Royal Opera House

by Vikki Jane Vile

With the last remains of glittery Nutcracker magic now behind us for another year, just two days after the end of the run of the festive classic, the Royal Ballet return with a fun, bright and uplifting mixed bill to ease us through January.. (more...)

2) His Last Laugh- Mike Birbiglia's THE NEW ONE Plays Final Performance Today

Mike Birbiglia will have the last laugh! The Broadway engagement of The New One, directed by Seth Barrish, plays its final performance on January 20, following 81 performances and 18 previews.. (more...)

3) Class Dismissed! SCHOOL OF ROCK Takes Final Broadway Bow

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, School of Rock, which opened to rave reviews on Sunday, December 6, 2015, played its final Broadway performance at the Winter Garden Theatre on January 20, 2019. The show has run for more than 3 years, playing 1,307 performances and 31 previews.. (more...)

4) BWW TV: First Look at Tiki Barber in KINKY BOOTS

by BroadwayWorld TV

On Friday evening, January 18, 2019, Kinky Boots welcomed to the stage for the first time, Tiki Barber, a former American Football running back who played for the New York Giants of the National Football League (NFL) for ten seasons. Barber plays the role of "Don" in the Tony Award®-winning musical at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre (302 West 45th Street) for a limited run through Sunday, March 3, 2019.. (more...)

5) Broadway at the Cabaret: Lindsay Mendez, Sondheim Unplugged & More

What good is sitting alone in your room this week? If you don't already have plans to see a Broadway show, come out to see your favorite Broadway stars in a cabaret act instead. Highlights this week include: Lindsay Mendez, Sondheim Unplugged, former Broadway kids, and a benefit concert for victims of Hurricane Michael.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell will perform in LET FREEDOM RING! concert at the Kennedy Center tonight!

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and Georgetown University celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a free, ticketed musical tribute titled Let Freedom Ring!

The annual program, part of the Center's Millennium Stage free daily performance series, features Tony, Emmy, and Grammy-winning artist Audra McDonald, Tony-winning artist Brian Stokes Mitchell, and the Let Freedom Ring Choir led by Music Director Rev. Nolan Williams Jr., on Monday, January 21, 2019 at 6 p.m. in the Kennedy Center Concert Hall.

BWW Exclusive: Costume Designer Angela Wendt on Creating the Look of FOX's RENT!

When it comes to creating an iconic look, costume designer Angela Wendt knows what she's doing. Over two decades after giving Rent its legendary Broadway look, she returns to give the characters equally memorable costumes for Rent on Fox. Watch as she gives us a sneak peek of one of her costume trailers on set!

What we're geeking out over: THE BAND'S VISIT Celebrates 500 Performances on Broadway

Photo Credit: Susan Stava

On January 20, 2019, the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, THE BAND'S VISIT celebrates 500 performances on Broadway! The company celebrated on stage at the Barrymore Theatre with a cake by Marissa Gonzales.

THE BAND'S VISIT opened at Broadway's Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street) on Thursday, November 9, 2017, featuring music and lyrics by Tony and Drama Desk Award winner David Yazbek, and a book by Tony Award, NY Drama Critics Circle, Lortel and Outer Critics Circle awards winner Itamar Moses. It is based on the screenplay by Eran Kolirin, and is directed by Tony, Drama Desk, Lortel & Obie Award winner David Cromer.

What we're watching: Patti LuPone Answers Fan Questions About COMPANY and More!

The legendary Patti LuPone is currently reprising her role as Joanne in Company on the West End. LuPone recently took some time backstage in her dressing room to answer some fan questions about Company, her past roles, and more!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

