Wake Up With BWW 11/9: Full List of Equity-Approved Theatres and Productions, and More!

Earlier this year, the first two Equity-approved shows were performed in Massachusetts, Harry Clarke at Barrington Stage Company and Godspell at Berkshire Theatre Group. Since then, more theatres across the country have been approved by Equity to produce shows. Check out the current list of Equity-approved theatres, sorted by state, as well as any upcoming events they may have planned.

Jessie Mueller stopped by the Seth Rudetsky Concert Series again this weekend! The concert re-airs today at 3pm. Seth Rudetsky gave fans a preview of the concert, featuring Mueller singing '(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman'.

2) Broadway Jukebox: The 35 Best Showtunes About Singing

For theatre fans, it's always a grand day for singing, and this particularly stressful week is no exception. Wanting to whistle a happy tune? BroadwayWorld is going meta by bringing you 35 of our favorite songs about singing and music.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- Jessie Mueller's concert, as part of the Seth Concert Series, re-airs today at 3pm. Learn more here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Tchaikovsky's Iolanta / Bartók's Bluebeard's Castle, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

What we're watching: Marc Shaiman Sings Election-Themed HAIRSPRAY Parody, 'You Can't Stop the Count'

Marc Shaiman has rewritten the lyrics to Hairspray's You Can't Stop the Beat, which he wrote alongside Scott Wittman, to be about the election results!

The song, which Shaiman is calling "You Can't Stop the Count" includes lyrics like "It's time to tell the orange beast that his term has now expired, cause every vote for Biden/Harris is telling Donald Trump 'you're fired!'"

Social Butterfly: Jason Robert Brown Encourages People to Sing Along to 'Everybody Rejoice'

Jason Robert Brown took to Twitter to post a video of himself playing and singing Everybody Rejoice by Luther Vandross, and he's encouraging everyone to sing along!

I made a thing so we can all sing and play together. Just add your verse and send it along, tag someone so they can join in. Key of C, quarter note = 118, lyrics are here: https://t.co/r4CghCB2U0



(Instrumentalists: it's C-G-Bb-F, then up a step, then up another step.) pic.twitter.com/irFnTHrXtf - Jason Robert Bidenvoter (@MrJasonRBrown) November 7, 2020

