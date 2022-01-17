Wake Up With BWW 1/17: Four Broadway Shows Close, Ariana DeBose Hosts SNL, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Ariana DeBose on Saturday Night Live

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include yesterday's closing of four Broadway productions, including Flying Over Sunset, Clyde's, Ain't Too Proud, and To Kill a Mockingbird, the latter of which is set to return later this year.

Plus, this weekend, Ariana DeBose hosted Saturday Night Live. Check out clips from her appearance below, including a medley from West Side Story, and a parody of The Sound of Music.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Today's Top Stories

4 Broadway Shows Take Final Bow

by Team BWW

This weekend, on January 16, Broadway said goodbye to four beloved productions. Flying Over Sunset concluded its run at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre following 28 previews and 35 regular performances; Clyde's wrapped up at the Hayes Theatre following 24 previews and 61 regular performances; Ain't Too Proud finished its almost three-year run at the Imperial Theatre after 21 previews and 488 regular performances; and To Kill A Mockingbird paused performances at the Shubert Theatre following 45 previews and 626 regular performances.. (more...)

VIDEO: Liza Minnelli Appears on CBS Sunday Morning

by Marissa Tomeo

CBS Sunday Morning reporter Jane Pauley interviewed Liza Minnelli this morning, discussing her famous parents, her legacy, collaborators throughout her career, awards, and inspirations. The special also features performances with Minnelli's 'best friend and confidant', Michael Feinstein, on piano and Liza herself on vocals.. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch Ariana DeBose and Kate McKinnon Sing a WEST SIDE STORY Medley on SNL

by Marissa Tomeo

Ariana DeBose, who most recently won a Golden Globe for her performance in Spielberg's West Side Story as Anita, made her SNL debut as the hostess last night. Watch as the Broadway star (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, Bring it On, Motown, Pippin, Hamilton, and more) gives her opening monologue to kick off the show and gets musically interrupted by Kate McKinnon.. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch Ariana DeBose in SNL SOUND OF MUSIC Parody

by Marissa Tomeo

One sketch from last night's SNL show, a parody of The Sound of Music, features a misfit bunch of children that McKinnon, Maria Von Trapp, was unable to successfully charm. Cue Ariana DeBose, who waltzes in as a quirky new nanny with a unique take on the musical's famous 'Do Re Mi'. . (more...)

VIDEO: COMPANY's Greg Hildreth and Rashidra Scott Visit Backstage with Richard Ridge

by Backstage With Richard Ridge

Broadway is back and BroadwayWorld is bringing you all of the interviews you crave with your favorite Broadway stars! Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews weekly. Below, watch as he chats with Company's Greg Hildreth and Rashidra Scott!. (more...)

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING to Feature Amy Schumer and Shirley MacLaine in New Season

by Marissa Tomeo

The hit Hulu show, Only Murders in the Building, has announced that stars of stage and screen Shirley MacLaine and Amy Schumer will appear in season two, which is currently being filmed. According to Deadline, Martin Short has already shot scenes with the two actresses. . (more...)

This Week's New Releases

Music:

1/21 - Annie Live!

1/21 - The Sunday Set: Billy Stritch & Jim Caruso

Learn more at /upcoming.cfm.

Films:

1/18 - Annie Live!

Learn more at /videos/.

Broadway Birthdays

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to James Earl Jones, who turns 91 today!

In 1957 James Earl Jones made his Broadway debut. Since that time he has performed on stage, television, and in films and continues to receive accolades from every corner of the entertainment industry. In addition to having won two Tony Awards for his work on Broadway in The Great White Hope and Fences, Jones has garnered much praise for more recent stage roles including those he performed in the Broadway productions of On Golden Pond, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Driving Miss Daisy, The Best Man, You Can't Take It With You, and The Gin Game.

Among his numerous and distinguished awards, Jones has received the National Medal of Arts, The John F. Kennedy Center Honor, and most recently in 2011, The Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences presented him with an honorary Oscar.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!