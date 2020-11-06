Wake Up With BWW 11/6: Kristen Bell and Jonathan Groff Reunite For Musical Film, and More!

Catch up on all of today's top stories!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

On the latest season of FOX's The Masked Singer, one of the contestants has been revealing clues leaving viewers to believe that he has a history with Broadway- more specifically, with Hamilton. What do you think?

'Frozen' stars Kristen Bell and Jonathan Groff will reunite to star in 'Molly and the Moon,' an upcoming musical film from Carter Bays and Craig Thomas.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Is THE MASKED SINGER's Mushroom a Broadway Veteran?

It's the pressing question on America's mind right now... who is Mushroom? On the latest season of FOX's The Masked Singer, one of the contestants has been revealing clues leaving viewers to believe that he has a history with Broadway- more specifically, with Hamilton.. (more...)

2) Kristen Bell & Jonathan Groff Reunite for Musical Film MOLLY AND THE MOON

by TV News Desk

'Frozen' stars Kristen Bell and Jonathan Groff will reunite to star in 'Molly and the Moon,' an upcoming musical film from Carter Bays and Craig Thomas. The pair created 'How I Met Your Mother.' . (more...)

3) New and Upcoming Releases For the Week of November 2 - BEETLEJUICE Demos, First Song From THE PROM, and More!

by Stephi Wild

This week's list includes an album of demos from Beetlejuice the Musical, as well as the first single from the forthcoming film adaptation of The Prom. Plus, the first song from Andrew Lloyd Webber's production of Cinderella has been released.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Julie Andrews Talks About Kissing Carol Burnett on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

by Stage Tube

Hollywood icon Julie Andrews shares a lot of incredible stories from her book 'Home Work: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years,' including one hilarious moment in which she jokingly shared a kiss with Carol Burnett at a benefit that happened to be in the same hotel as Lyndon B. Johnson's presidential inauguration. Tune in to hear the shocking details!. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Lindsay Mendez

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Laura Osnes chats with Richard Ridge as part of Backstage Live today at 12pm! Tune in here.

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- Laura Osnes' concert, as part of Radio Free Birdland, takes place tonight at 7pm. Learn more here.

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Gounod's Roméo et Juliette, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Season 2 of Next on Stage continues tonight at 8pm. This week, find out which college students made the cut for the Top 3! Learn more here.

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Christopher Sieber Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge

BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of the latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Yesterday, he chatted with one of Broadway's most beloved actors, Christopher Sieber, who performed a very special concert last night, November 5 (7pm), as a part of the Radio Free Birdland series.

What we're watching: Nikki M. James and Anthony Wayne Perform 'Memory Lane' From LOVE & SOUTHERN D!SCOMFORT Concept Album

Today Patton Daye Slater Productions announced the release of "Memory Lane," the second single from the upcoming musical theatre concept album Love & Southern D!scomfort. "Memory Lane" features music and lyrics by Bobby Daye, additional lyrics by Monica L. Patton, and vocals by Tony Award winner Nikki M. James (The Book of Mormon) and Broadway veteran Anthony Wayne (Tootsie).

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Michael Cerveris, who turns 60 today!

Michael Cerveris' credits include FUN HOME, EVITA, IN THE NEXT ROOM, HEDDA GABLER, CYMBELINE, LOVEMUSIK, SWEENEY TODD, ASSASSINS (which earned him his first Tony in 2004), TITANIC and THE WHO'S TOMMY. He has also appeared off-Broadway in ROAD SHOW, KING LEAR, AN OAK TREE, WINTERTIME, FIFTH OF JULY, HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH and more, as well as concert productions of FAUST, THE APPLE TREE, SPRING AWAKENING, PASSION, SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE and CHESS. Cerveris also appeared in the TV series GOTHAM, THE GOOD WIFE, TREME and FRINGE.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles