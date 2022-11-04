Wake Up With BWW 11/4: ALMOST FAMOUS Reviews, Opening Night Coverage, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include reviews for Almost Famous, which opened on Broadway last night!

Plus, Lewberger, featuring Keith Habersberger of the Try Guys, will make their Off-Broadway debut in Spring 2023, and more.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Almost Famous Opens

Review Roundup: ALMOST FAMOUS Opens On Broadway!- See What The Critics Are Saying!

by Review Roundups

It's a big night at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre! Almost Famous, the new musical with book and lyrics by Academy Award and Grammy Award winner Cameron Crowe, based on his iconic film, opens on Broadway tonight. Read the reviews!. (more...)

Video: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for ALMOST FAMOUS

by BroadwayWorld TV

It's a big night at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre! Almost Famous, the new musical with book and lyrics by Academy Award and Grammy Award winner Cameron Crowe, based on his iconic film, opens on Broadway. BroadwayWorld will be on the red carpet for the big night. Tune in at 5:45pm to watch live!. (more...)

Today's Top Stories

Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night PARADE at New York City Center

by Bruce Glikas

New York City Center is presenting Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry's 1998 Tony Award-winning musical Parade, starring Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, with direction by Michael Arden. Check out photos from the opening night red carpet here!. (more...)

Billy Porter Joins Broadway Legends Holiday Ornament Collection

by Stephi Wild

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has released the newest addition to its Broadway Legends ornament series, the Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award-winning icon Billy Porter.. (more...)

Video: Stream SPACE DOGS: A NEW MUSICAL on BroadwayHD!

by BroadwayWorld TV

Watch an all new trailer for Space Dogs, and then stream the musical on BroadwayHD! Space Dogs is an epic new Off-Broadway musical that tells the incredible true story of Laika, a dog sent to space by a Russian scientist during the Cold War.. (more...)

LEWBERGER, Featuring Keith Habersberger of The Try Guys, is Headed Off-Broadway in March 2023

by Stephi Wild

Three-man comedy band Lewberger, featuring Keith Habersberger of the Try Guys, will make their Off-Broadway debut in Spring 2023 with their first-ever musical, THE WIZARD OF FRIENDSHIP running March 1st - March 26th at NYC's Theatre Row.. (more...)

MOULIN ROUGE! & SIX to Perform on CBS Thanksgiving Day Parade

by Michael Major

The Broadway casts of "Moulin Rouge" and "SIX the Musical" will perform on The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS, anchored by Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight. Jeremy Sisto from FBI, Liza Lapira from The Equalizer, and Louis Cato, bandleader on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will also appear on the special.. (more...)

Photos: First Look at Nick Cartell, Preston Truman Boyd & More in LES MISERABLES North American Tour

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Official production photographs have just been released of Cameron Mackintosh's acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel SchÃ¶nberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISÃ‰RABLES, now on tour across North America. See the photos here!. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!