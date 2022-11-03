Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night PARADE at New York City Center
The production opened with a gala performance on Tuesday, November 1, and runs through November 6, 2022.
New York City Center is presenting Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry's 1998 Tony Award-winning musical Parade, starring Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, with direction by Michael Arden. The production opened with a gala performance on Tuesday, November 1, and runs through November 6, 2022.
Check out photos from the opening night red carpet below!
Funds raised by all seven performances will allow City Center to continue to provide access to the performing arts by subsidizing education programs and affordable tickets throughout the year.
Jason Robert Brown (music and lyrics) and Alfred Uhry (book) both won Tony Awards for their juxtaposition of brutal historical detail with hauntingly pastoral lyricism in this musical interpretation of the 1913 trial of Jewish factory manager Leo Frank in Marietta, Georgia.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Ben Platt, Director Michael Arden and Micaela Diamond
Playwright Alfred Uhry, Ben Platt, Composer Jason Robert Brown and Micaela Diamond
Ben Platt, Composer Jason Robert Brown and Micaela Diamond
Playwright Alfred Uhry
Playwright Alfred Uhry and Composer Jason Robert Brown
Playwright Alfred Uhry and Composer Jason Robert Brown
Georgia Stitt and Composer Jason Robert Brown
Composer Jason Robert Brown and Georgia Stitt
Gaten Matarazzo, Ben Platt and Jay Armstrong Johnson
Will Beech and Jay Armstrong Johnson
Christine Kuper and Manoel Felciano
Christine Kuper and Manoel Felciano
Paul Alexander Nolan and Keely Hutton
Sean Allan Krill and Harry Bouvy
Sofia Manicone
Erin Rose Doyle
Tanner Collicutt
Anthony Chatmon
Alex Jayson Grayson
Brody Grant
Max Chernin and Jackson Teeley
Erin Rose Doyle, Sofia Manicone and Sofie Poliakoff
Jackson Teeley, Gaten Materazzo and Micaela Diamond
Sky Lakota-Lynch and Brody Grant
Douglas Lyons, Cody Renard Richard, Eddie Cooper and Anthony Chatmon
President & CEO of New York City Center Michael S. Rosenberg, Richard Samson and Howard McGillin
Playwright Alfred Uhry and Composer Jason Robert Brown
Signage at The Ziegfeld Ballroom
Deborah Brevoort and Chuck Cooper
Producing Creative Director for Encores! at New York City Center Clint Ramos
Medical Director at The Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts Dr. Jason Kindt, Nurse Practitioner at The Samuel J. Friedman at The Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts Patrick Parsell and Podiatry Specialist at The Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts Dr. Louis Galli, DPM
Ben Ahlers and Paul Ahlers
President & CEO of New York City Center Michael S. Rosenberg
lana Levine and Maddie Corman
Costume Designer Susan Hilferty
Wig & Hair Designer Tom Watson and Costume Designer Susan Hilferty
Director Michael Arden and Friend
Director Michael Arden
Justin Paul and Asher Fogle Paul
Valerie Radetzky and Paul Kolnik
Kelli O'Hara
Kelli O'Hara and Greg Naughton
Jefferson Mays, Set Designer Dane Laffrey and Costume Designer Susan Hilferty
Jefferson Mays, Set Designer Dane Laffrey, Costume Designer Susan Hilferty and Director Michael Arden
Richard Samson, Katherine Roeder and President & CEO of New York City Center Michael S. Rosenberg
Brian Stokes Mitchell, Alyson Tucker and Norm Lewis
Benj Pasek, Greg Nobile, Eleni Gianulis-Vermeer and Jake Wilson
Medical Director at The Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts Dr. Jason Kindt, Podiatry Specialist at The Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts Dr. Louis Galli, DPM, Alyson Tucker and Brian Stokes Mitchell
Ambassador Theatre Group's Kristin Caskey, Jake Wilson, Ambassador Theatre Group's Bee Carrozzini, Benj Pasek and Director Michael Arden
Composer Jason Robert Brown and Ambassador Theatre Group's Kristin Caskey
Alyson Tucker and Raul Esparza
BD Wong and Raul Esparza
