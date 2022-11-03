Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Parade
Click Here for More on Parade

Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night PARADE at New York City Center

The production opened with a gala performance on Tuesday, November 1, and runs through November 6, 2022.

Nov. 03, 2022  

New York City Center is presenting Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry's 1998 Tony Award-winning musical Parade, starring Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, with direction by Michael Arden. The production opened with a gala performance on Tuesday, November 1, and runs through November 6, 2022.

Check out photos from the opening night red carpet below!

Funds raised by all seven performances will allow City Center to continue to provide access to the performing arts by subsidizing education programs and affordable tickets throughout the year.

Jason Robert Brown (music and lyrics) and Alfred Uhry (book) both won Tony Awards for their juxtaposition of brutal historical detail with hauntingly pastoral lyricism in this musical interpretation of the 1913 trial of Jewish factory manager Leo Frank in Marietta, Georgia.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Parade
Ben Platt, Director Michael Arden and Micaela Diamond

Parade
Ben Platt, Director Michael Arden and Micaela Diamond

Parade
Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond

Parade
Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond

Parade
Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond

Parade
Playwright Alfred Uhry, Ben Platt, Composer Jason Robert Brown and Micaela Diamond

Parade
Ben Platt, Composer Jason Robert Brown and Micaela Diamond

Parade
Ben Platt

Parade
Ben Platt

Parade
Ben Platt

Parade
Micaela Diamond

Parade
Micaela Diamond

Parade
Micaela Diamond

Parade
Playwright Alfred Uhry

Parade
Playwright Alfred Uhry

Parade
Playwright Alfred Uhry and Composer Jason Robert Brown

Parade
Playwright Alfred Uhry and Composer Jason Robert Brown

Parade
Georgia Stitt and Composer Jason Robert Brown

Parade
Georgia Stitt and Composer Jason Robert Brown

Parade
Composer Jason Robert Brown and Georgia Stitt

Parade
Gaten Matarazzo

Parade
Gaten Matarazzo

Parade
Gaten Matarazzo

Parade
Gaten Matarazzo and Ben Platt

Parade
Gaten Matarazzo and Ben Platt

Parade
Jay Armstrong Johnson

Parade
Jay Armstrong Johnson

Parade
Gaten Matarazzo, Ben Platt and Jay Armstrong Johnson

Parade
Will Beech and Jay Armstrong Johnson

Parade
Douglas Lyons

Parade
Douglas Lyons

Parade
Jennifer Laura Thompson

Parade
Jennifer Laura Thompson

Parade
John Dossett

Parade
John Dossett and Michele Pawk

Parade
John Dossett and Michele Pawk

Parade
Eddie Cooper

Parade
Eddie Cooper

Parade
Manoel Felciano

Parade
Manoel Felciano

Parade
Christine Kuper and Manoel Felciano

ParadeChristine Kuper and Manoel Felciano

Parade
Howard McGillin

Parade
Howard McGillin

Parade
Paul Alexander Nolan

Parade
Paul Alexander Nolan

Parade
Paul Alexander Nolan and Keely Hutton

Parade
Sean Allan Krill and Harry Bouvy

Parade
Sean Allan Krill

Parade
Sean Allan Krill

Parade
Harry Bouvy

Parade
Harry Bouvy

Parade
William Michaels

Parade
William Michaels

Parade
Max Chernin

Parade
Max Chernin

Parade
Jackson Teeley

Parade
Jackson Teeley

Parade
Sofia Manicone

Parade
Sofia Manicone

Parade
Sofie Poliakoff

Parade
Sofie Poliakoff

Parade
Erin Rose Doyle

Parade
Erin Rose Doyle

Parade
Stacie Bono

Parade
Stacie Bono

Parade
Caroline Fairweather

Parade
Caroline Fairweather

Parade
Tanner Collicutt

Parade
Tanner Collicutt

Parade
Ashlyn Maddox

Parade
Ashlyn Maddox

Parade
Florrie Bagel

Parade
Florrie Bagel

Parade
Anthony Chatmon

Parade
Anthony Chatmon

Parade
Alex Jayson Grayson

Parade
Alex Jayson Grayson

Parade
Brody Grant

Parade
Brody Grant

Parade
Cody Renard Richard

Parade
Cody Renard Richard

Parade
Max Chernin and Jackson Teeley

Parade
Erin Rose Doyle, Sofia Manicone and Sofie Poliakoff

Parade
Jackson Teeley, Gaten Materazzo and Micaela Diamond

Parade
Sky Lakota-Lynch and Brody Grant

Parade
Douglas Lyons, Cody Renard Richard, Eddie Cooper and Anthony Chatmon

Parade
President & CEO of New York City Center Michael S. Rosenberg, Richard Samson and Howard McGillin

Parade
Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond

Parade
Playwright Alfred Uhry and Composer Jason Robert Brown

Parade
Signage at The Ziegfeld Ballroom

Parade
Deborah Brevoort and Chuck Cooper

Parade
Producing Creative Director for Encores! at New York City Center Clint Ramos

Parade
Producing Creative Director for Encores! at New York City Center Clint Ramos

Parade
Ace Young and Diana DeGarmo

Parade
Ace Young and Diana DeGarmo

Parade
Medical Director at The Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts Dr. Jason Kindt, Nurse Practitioner at The Samuel J. Friedman at The Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts Patrick Parsell and Podiatry Specialist at The Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts Dr. Louis Galli, DPM

Parade
Medical Director at The Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts Dr. Jason Kindt, Nurse Practitioner at The Samuel J. Friedman at The Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts Patrick Parsell and Podiatry Specialist at The Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts Dr. Louis Galli, DPM

Parade
Ben Ahlers

Parade
Ben Ahlers

Parade
Ben Ahlers and Paul Ahlers

Parade
Ben Ahlers and Paul Ahlers

Parade
Christy Carlson Romano

Parade
Christy Carlson Romano

Parade
President & CEO of New York City Center Michael S. Rosenberg

Parade
lana Levine and Maddie Corman

Parade
lana Levine and Maddie Corman

Parade
Costume Designer Susan Hilferty

Parade
Costume Designer Susan Hilferty

Parade
Wig & Hair Designer Tom Watson and Costume Designer Susan Hilferty

Parade
Director Michael Arden and Friend

Parade
Director Michael Arden

Parade
Jamie deRoy

Parade
Justin Paul and Asher Fogle Paul

Parade
Justin Paul and Asher Fogle Paul

Parade
Valerie Radetzky and Paul Kolnik

Parade
Kelli O'Hara

ParadeKelli O'Hara

Parade
Kelli O'Hara and Greg Naughton

Parade
Kelli O'Hara and Greg Naughton

Parade
Raul Esparza

Parade
Raul Esparza

Parade
Jefferson Mays, Set Designer Dane Laffrey and Costume Designer Susan Hilferty

Parade
Jefferson Mays, Set Designer Dane Laffrey, Costume Designer Susan Hilferty and Director Michael Arden

Parade
Richard Samson, Katherine Roeder and President & CEO of New York City Center Michael S. Rosenberg

Parade
Richard Samson, Katherine Roeder and President & CEO of New York City Center Michael S. Rosenberg

Parade
Jefferson Mays

Parade
Jefferson Mays

Parade
BD Wong

Parade
BD Wong

Parade
Norm Lewis

Parade
Norm Lewis

Parade
Christopher Wheeldon

Parade
Ben Ahlers

Parade
Brian Stokes Mitchell, Alyson Tucker and Norm Lewis

Parade
Brian Stokes Mitchell, Alyson Tucker and Norm Lewis

Parade
Benj Pasek, Greg Nobile, Eleni Gianulis-Vermeer and Jake Wilson

Parade
Medical Director at The Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts Dr. Jason Kindt, Podiatry Specialist at The Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts Dr. Louis Galli, DPM, Alyson Tucker and Brian Stokes Mitchell

Parade
Ambassador Theatre Group's Kristin Caskey, Jake Wilson, Ambassador Theatre Group's Bee Carrozzini, Benj Pasek and Director Michael Arden

Parade
Composer Jason Robert Brown and Ambassador Theatre Group's Kristin Caskey

Parade
Alyson Tucker and Raul Esparza

Parade
BD Wong and Raul Esparza

Parade
BD Wong and Raul Esparza




Related Stories
Review Roundup: PARADE Opens at New York City Center Photo
Review Roundup: PARADE Opens at New York City Center
New York City Center is presenting Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry's Parade, starring Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, with direction by Michael Arden. The production opened with a gala performance on Tuesday, November 1, and runs through November 6, 2022. Read what the critics thought about Parade here!
Video: Watch Ben Platt Sing This Is Not Over Yet From PARADE Photo
Video: Watch Ben Platt Sing 'This Is Not Over Yet' From PARADE
New York City Center is presenting Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry's Tony Award-winning musical Parade, starring Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, with direction by Michael Arden. The production opened with a gala performance on Tuesday, November 1, and runs through November 6, 2022. Watch a clip of Ben Platt singing 'This Is Not Over Yet' here!
Photos & Video: First Look at Ben Platt & More in PARADE at NYCC Photo
Photos & Video: First Look at Ben Platt & More in PARADE at NYCC
New York City Center is presenting Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry's Parade, starring Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, with direction by Michael Arden. The production opened with a gala performance on Tuesday, November 1, and runs through November 6, 2022. Get a first look at photos and video from the production here!
Photos: The Cast of New York City Centers PARADE Takes Their First Bows Photo
Photos: The Cast of New York City Center's PARADE Takes Their First Bows
New York City Center is presenting Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry's 1998 Tony Award-winning musical Parade, starring Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, with direction by Michael Arden. The production opened with a gala performance on Tuesday, November 1, and runs through November 6, 2022. 

From This Author - Bruce Glikas


Photos: The Cast of New York City Center's PARADE Takes Their First BowsPhotos: The Cast of New York City Center's PARADE Takes Their First Bows
November 2, 2022

New York City Center is presenting Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry's 1998 Tony Award-winning musical Parade, starring Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, with direction by Michael Arden. The production opened with a gala performance on Tuesday, November 1, and runs through November 6, 2022. 
Photos: Cameron Crowe & More Celebrate Opening of ALMOST FAMOUS Photo ExhibitionPhotos: Cameron Crowe & More Celebrate Opening of ALMOST FAMOUS Photo Exhibition
October 31, 2022

Academy Award winner Cameron Crowe and famed rock photographer Neal Preston hosted an Almost Famous Opening Reception Photo Exhibition, along with a few special guests at the Morrison Hotel Gallery. See photos here!
Photos: On the Red Carpet for A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE Opening NightPhotos: On the Red Carpet for A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE Opening Night
October 31, 2022

Classic Stage Company's A Man Of No Importance officially opened on Sunday, October 30. The cast of A Man Of No Importance includes four-time Emmy winner Jim Parsons, two-time Emmy winner and Tony nominee Mare Winningham. Check out photos from the opening night red carpet here!
Photos: TAKE ME OUT Cast Celebrates Opening Night on BroadwayPhotos: TAKE ME OUT Cast Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway
October 29, 2022

The 2022 Tony Award Winning Revival of a Play Take Me Out officially returned to Broadway on October 27. Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, TAKE ME OUT, a Second Stage Theater Production, has returned for a 14-week engagement at the Schoenfeld Theatre (236 W 45th St). Check out photos of the cast celebrating here!
Photos: Stars Arrive at TAKE ME OUT Opening NightPhotos: Stars Arrive at TAKE ME OUT Opening Night
October 29, 2022

The 2022 Tony Award Winning Revival of a Play&nbsp;Take Me Out&nbsp;officially returned to Broadway on October 27. TAKE ME OUT, a&nbsp;Second Stage&nbsp;Theater Production, has returned for a 14-week engagement at the Schoenfeld Theatre. Check out photos of the opening night arrivals here!