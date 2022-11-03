Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night PARADE at New York City Center

Click Here for More on Parade

New York City Center is presenting Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry's 1998 Tony Award-winning musical Parade, starring Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, with direction by Michael Arden. The production opened with a gala performance on Tuesday, November 1, and runs through November 6, 2022.

Check out photos from the opening night red carpet below!

Funds raised by all seven performances will allow City Center to continue to provide access to the performing arts by subsidizing education programs and affordable tickets throughout the year.

Jason Robert Brown (music and lyrics) and Alfred Uhry (book) both won Tony Awards for their juxtaposition of brutal historical detail with hauntingly pastoral lyricism in this musical interpretation of the 1913 trial of Jewish factory manager Leo Frank in Marietta, Georgia.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas



Deborah Brevoort and Chuck Cooper



Producing Creative Director for Encores! at New York City Center Clint Ramos



Ace Young and Diana DeGarmo



Medical Director at The Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts Dr. Jason Kindt, Nurse Practitioner at The Samuel J. Friedman at The Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts Patrick Parsell and Podiatry Specialist at The Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts Dr. Louis Galli, DPM



Ben Ahlers



Ben Ahlers and Paul Ahlers



Christy Carlson Romano



President & CEO of New York City Center Michael S. Rosenberg



lana Levine and Maddie Corman



Costume Designer Susan Hilferty



Wig & Hair Designer Tom Watson and Costume Designer Susan Hilferty



Director Michael Arden and Friend



Jamie deRoy



Justin Paul and Asher Fogle Paul



Valerie Radetzky and Paul Kolnik



Kelli O'Hara

Kelli O'Hara and Greg Naughton



Raul Esparza



Jefferson Mays, Set Designer Dane Laffrey and Costume Designer Susan Hilferty



Jefferson Mays, Set Designer Dane Laffrey, Costume Designer Susan Hilferty and Director Michael Arden



Richard Samson, Katherine Roeder and President & CEO of New York City Center Michael S. Rosenberg



Jefferson Mays



BD Wong



Norm Lewis



Christopher Wheeldon



Ben Ahlers



Brian Stokes Mitchell, Alyson Tucker and Norm Lewis



Benj Pasek, Greg Nobile, Eleni Gianulis-Vermeer and Jake Wilson



Medical Director at The Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts Dr. Jason Kindt, Podiatry Specialist at The Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts Dr. Louis Galli, DPM, Alyson Tucker and Brian Stokes Mitchell



Ambassador Theatre Group's Kristin Caskey, Jake Wilson, Ambassador Theatre Group's Bee Carrozzini, Benj Pasek and Director Michael Arden



Composer Jason Robert Brown and Ambassador Theatre Group's Kristin Caskey



Alyson Tucker and Raul Esparza



BD Wong and Raul Esparza



