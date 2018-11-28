WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD Articles

Wake Up With BWW 11/28: HADESTOWN Will Transfer to Broadway, and More!

Nov. 28, 2018  

1) Wake Up With BWW 11/28: HADESTOWN Will Transfer to Broadway, and More! Breaking: HADESTOWN Will Arrive on Broadway in April 2019 at the Walter Kerr Theatre!
by BWW News Desk - November 27, 2018

Producers Mara Isaacs, Dale Franzen, Hunter Arnold, and Tom Kirdahy announced today that Hadestown, the new musical by celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell, developed with visionary director and Tony Award® nominee Rachel Chavkin, will transfer this spring to Broadway's Walter Kerr Theatre (219 West 48th Street).. (more...)

2) Wake Up With BWW 11/28: HADESTOWN Will Transfer to Broadway, and More! Rita Moreno Will Return to WEST SIDE STORY for Steven Spielberg Reboot
by BWW News Desk - November 27, 2018

Rita Moreno, who famously played Anita in the original 1962 film version of West Side Story, will return for Steven Spielberg's upcoming adaptation. Moreno will play Valentina, a reconceived version of Doc. She will also serve as an Executive Producer.. (more...)

3) Wake Up With BWW 11/28: HADESTOWN Will Transfer to Broadway, and More! SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS Creator Stephen Hillenburg Passes Away at 57
by TV News Desk - November 27, 2018

Stephen Hillenburg, the creator of the Nickelodeon cartoon series 'SpongeBob SquarePants,' died on Monday at the age of 57, according to Variety.. (more...)

4) Wake Up With BWW 11/28: HADESTOWN Will Transfer to Broadway, and More! Enter to Win a Chance to Attend a Broadway Play with Hillary Clinton
by BWW News Desk - November 27, 2018

Hillary Clinton is offering you a chance to sit down with her over a glass of wine followed by a Broadway play. All you have to do is donate to Onward Together and support a fairer, more equal America!. (more...)

5) Wake Up With BWW 11/28: HADESTOWN Will Transfer to Broadway, and More! Brandon Uranowitz and David Furr Join Broadway Revival of BURN THIS at the Hudson Theatre
by BWW News Desk - November 27, 2018

It has just been revealed that actors David Furr and Brandon Uranowitz will join three-time Emmy Award nominee Adam Driver and Golden Globe Award Winner and Emmy Award Nominee Keri Russell in the first revival of Pulitzer Prize Winner Lanford Wilson's BURN THIS.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-Jason Robert Brown celebrates his new album at Barnes and Noble today!

BWW Exclusive: Stars of Tomorrow Warm Up at Broadway Sessions Open Mic Party!

Set Your DVR...

-Sara Bareilles will appear on THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert tonight!

What we're geeking out over: The Stars of THE ILLUSIONISTS - MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS Meet The Press!

What we're watching: Lin-Manuel Miranda Drops New Video For 'Cheering For Me Now' with John Kander

Social Butterfly: Lin-Manuel Miranda Poses for the Cover of Vanity Fair!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Colman Domingo, who turns 49 today!

Wake Up With BWW 11/28: HADESTOWN Will Transfer to Broadway, and More!

Colman Domingo lives and works between London and New York. He was educated at Temple University and moved to San Francisco to begin a career on the stage. He is an Olivier and Tony Award nominated actor, GLAAD and Lucille Lortel Award winning playwright. Broadway credits: The Scottsboro Boys, Passing Strange, Well. Off-Broadway: The Scottsboro Boys, Henry V, Bright Ideas, Passing Strange, Blood Knot, Wild With Happy.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

  Wake Up With BWW 11/28: HADESTOWN Will Transfer to Broadway, and More!
