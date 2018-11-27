Enter to Win a Chance to Attend a Broadway Play with Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton is offering you a chance to sit down with her over a glass of wine followed by a Broadway play. All you have to do is donate to Onward Together and support a fairer, more equal America! Find out more in the video below, and click here to enter!

Join me for a Broadway play (and some chardonnay) to support the work @OnwardTogether partners are doing to further democracy and fight for our values.



Throw your hat in the ring here: https://t.co/2a5l9yk8ks pic.twitter.com/0M1ZXMQd0T - Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 27, 2018

Founded by Hillary Clinton in the wake of the 2016 election, Onward Together is a nonprofit organization dedicated to building a fairer, more inclusive America. By encouraging people to organize and get involved, Onward Together works to advance our shared values and create a brighter future for generations to come. They lift up and support emerging and legacy organizations who are advocating for community representation, racial justice, voter participation, voting rights, workers' rights and other progressive causes. Some of their grantees include: Alliance for Youth Organizing, APIAVote, Arena, Collective Future, iVote, Latino Victory, LGBTQ Victory Institute, National Domestic Workers Alliance, ROC United and Voto Latino. Your generosity will help Onward Together and its partner groups continue to expand opportunity and fairness for more people, inspire civic participation, and train the next generation of leaders. To learn more, please visit onwardtogether.org.

