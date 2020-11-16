Wake Up With BWW 11/16: Lillias White Concert Re-Airs, Nikki Renee Daniels Talks Birdland Concert, and More!

Read about all of today's top stories!

On November 13, our own Richard Ridge chatted with the wonderful Nikki Renée Daniels, who will perform a very special concert next week, November 19 (7pm), as a part of the Radio Free Birdland series.

Jeremy Schonfeld has released the music video for his new song 'Proof of Rain'! Schonfeld's upcoming album, Brooklyn to Beacon, is available on November 27.

1) 30 Ovation-Worthy Quotes About the Theatre

The theatre, the theatre... let's talk about the theatre! Today BroadwayWorld is celebrating out favorite art form with a collection of our favorite quotes about the theatre, acting, Broadway and more!. (more...)

2) BWW Exclusive: Listen to Tracks from All Five Tony Nominees for Best Original Score

2020 has proven to be an exceptional year for the Tony Awards and the nominees in the category of Best Original Score are equally exceptional. In a category usually dominated by musical scores, all five nominees in the category come from plays.. (more...)

3) BWW Feature: Modern Adaptation of WAR OF THE WORLDS Brings Live Virtual Theater Into a New Realm of Artistic Possibility

by Shari Barrett

Tonight I witnessed proof that the new medium of virtual theater is being transformed in the minds and hands of young people whose vision of what could be knows no bounds, thanks to MFA and Undergraduate students at Cal State LA whose production of WAR OF THE WORLDS, adapted by Ben Hernandez based on the novel by H.G. Wells and directed by Stephen Rothman, offered a very modern take on the classic Sci Fi tale of aliens invading the Earth, seemingly with destruction of the human race as their goal.. (more...)

4) Broadway Rewind: Bradley Cooper and Company Bring THE ELEPHANT MAN Back to Broadway

by BroadwayWorld TV

Today we rewind to 2014, when The Elephant Man was getting ready to return to Broadway at the Booth Theatre, where it played for 83 performances. Directed by Scott Ellis, it starred Bradley Cooper, Patricia Clarkson, Alessandro Nivola, and more.. (more...)

5) BWW Interview: Robert Myles reflects on The Show Must Go Online

by Debbie Gilpin

As the series draws to a close, completing 40 shows within eight months, actor and director Robert Myles looks back on the successes of The Show Must Go Online and the rise of Zoom theatre. The Tempest will be the final show in the Shakespeare series that began at the end of March.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- Lillias White's concert as part of the Seth Concert Series re-airs today at 3pm. Purchase your ticket here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Verdi's Don Carlo, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Nikki Renee Daniels Talks About Her Upcoming Radio Free Birdland Concert and More on Backstage LIVE With Richard Ridge

BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of your favorite stars' latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

On November 13, he chatted with the wonderful Nikki Renée Daniels, who will perform a very special concert next week, November 19 (7pm), as a part of the Radio Free Birdland series.

What we're watching: Jeremy Schonfeld Releases New Music Video For 'Proof of Rain'!

Jeremy Schonfeld has released the music video for his new song 'Proof of Rain'! Schonfeld's upcoming album, Brooklyn to Beacon, is available on November 27. Pre-order the album at https://www.merchbucket.com/collections/jeremy-schonfeld.

