Nikki Renee Daniels Talks About Her Upcoming Radio Free Birdland Concert and More on Backstage LIVE With Richard Ridge

On November 13, he chatted with the wonderful Nikki Renée Daniels, who will perform a very special concert next week, November 19 (7pm), as a part of the Radio Free Birdland series.

Daniels talked about the concert in the interview!

"I'm not necessarily a huge cabaret artist, per se, but this one felt a lot more personal to me," Daniels said. "This was the first time that I really put together my own show. It's super personal because I wanted to address obviously these strange times that we're in. I also wanted it to be uplifting and a bright spot in people's day because lord knows we need it right now."

She addressed the fact that this new normal we're living in, with virtual events, allows for more people to be able to engage with their favorite performers.

"I think it's really neat that people from all over the world can get to see something without paying for a 1000-dollar ticket from Australia," she said.

Daniels then went on to give fans a little hint as to what they can expect if they tune into the concert.

"I do some Adam Guettel, some Gershwin, I sang some songs from my career, some Stephen Schwartz, some gospel songs..." she said. "There are a lot of different styles and composers that I threw in there, because I really wanted the songs to tell the story that I was trying to tell."

Nikki Renée Daniels is in the Broadway revival of Company, playing Jenny. She recently completed the Chicago run of Hamilton, as Angelica Schuyler. On Broadway she has starred in The Book of Mormon and the 2012 Tony Award Winning Broadway Revival of The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess. Other Broadway credits include Fantine in Les Miserables, Anything Goes, Aida, Nine, Little Shop of Horrors, Lestat, and The Look of Love. Nikki made her New York City Opera debut as Clara in Porgy and Bess. Other New York credits include Martha Jefferson in 1776 at City Center Encores! and Rose Lennox in The Secret Garden at David Geffen Hall. On television she has been featured on "Chappelle's Show," "Madam Secretary," and "The Sound of Music: Live." She has performed as a soloist with numerous symphony orchestras across the country and Canada, and at Carnegie Hall. Nikki holds a BFA in Musical Theatre from the University of Cincinnati, College-Conservatory of Music. Her debut solo CD, "Home" is available on iTunes and CDBaby.com.

