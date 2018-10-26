Wake Up With BWW 10/26: First Look at COME FROM AWAY Tour, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Review Roundup: Critics Weigh In On Marianne Elliott's Gender-Swapped COMPANY- UPDATED!

by Review Roundups - October 25, 2018

Company just opened at the Gielgud Theatre, directed by Tony-nominated director, Marianne Elliott. The cast of Company includes: Rosalie Craig as Bobbie, Patti LuPone as Joanne, Mel Giedroyc as Sarah, Jonathan Bailey as Jamie, George Blagden as PJ,Ashley Campbell as Peter, Richard Fleeshman as Andy, Alex Gaumond as Paul, Richard Henders as David, Ben Lewis as Larry, Daisy Maywood as Susan, Jennifer Saayeng as Jenny, Matthew Seadon-Young as Theo and Gavin Spokes as Harry. Joining them are: Michael Colbourne, Francesca Ellis, Ewan Gillies, Grant Neal and Jaimie Pruden.. (more...)

2) Destiny's Child's Michelle Williams Will Join the Cast of ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

by BWW News Desk - October 25, 2018

Once On This Island announced today that the Grammy Award-winning artist and Destiny's Child singer Michelle T. Williams will return to Broadway as Erzulie in the Tony Award winning Best Revival starting Friday, November 30. Michelle T. Williams will play the role through Sunday, June 2, 2019.. (more...)

3) Lin-Manuel Miranda Does His Part for the Drama Book Shop

by BWW News Desk - October 25, 2018

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the historic Drama Book Shop will leave its 40th Street home because of recent rent escalations. Lin-Manuel Miranda is going everything he can to make sure the shop stays in business.. (more...)

4) Marin Mazzie's Life Celebrated at the Gershwin Theatre

by BWW News Desk - October 25, 2018

A celebration of the life and Broadway legacy of Marin Mazzie took place at the Gershwin Theatre, October 25th, beginning at 1:30pm, for friends, family and the theatre community. There were performances and testimonials from loved ones and theatre colleagues to pay tribute to the three-time Tony Award nominee who passed away on September 13th after a three-year tenacious struggle with ovarian cancer. A dimming of all the marquees on Broadway took place on September 19th as a sign of the impact Marin made through her many appearances on Broadway and concert stages throughout the country.. (more...)

5) BWW Review: John Kevin Jones is Both Ghoulish and Exquisite in KILLING AN EVENING WITH EDGAR ALLAN POE

by Michael Dale - October 25, 2018

For the past five years the very fine actor John Kevin Jones has been drawing packed houses to East 4th Street's 1832 landmark Merchant's House Museum building for Summoners Ensemble Theatre's delightful recreation of Charles Dickens' public readings of 'A Christmas Carol.'. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-Baruch Performing Arts Center Presents World Premiere Of WORDS ON THE STREET beginning tonight!

Set Your DVR...

-Whoopi Goldberg will appear on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON tonight!

What we're watching: Watch Becky Gulsvig Perform 'Me And The Sky' and More Highlights from COME FROM AWAY on Tour

Social Butterfly: Watch THE PROM Dance Through First Broadway Preview!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Anthony Rapp, who turns 46 today!

An actor since the age of six, Rapp has appeared on Broadway in If/Then, Precious Sons, Rent, Six Degrees of Separation, The Little Prince and the Aviator, and the revival of You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown. His films include Adventures in Babysitting, School Ties, Dazed and Confused, Six Degrees of Separation, and more.

