Destiny's Child's Michelle Williams Will Join the Cast of ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

Once On This Island announced today that the Grammy Award-winning artist and Destiny's Child singer Michelle T. Williams will return to Broadway as Erzulie in the Tony Award winning Best Revival starting Friday, November 30. Michelle T. Williams will play the role through Sunday, June 2, 2019.

"I am totally overjoyed to return to Broadway and excited to join the cast of Once On This Island," exclaimed Michelle Williams. "Taking on the role of Erzulie, the Goddess of Love, speaks to my heart. The musical is such a moving, inclusive, spiritual journey that is needed in these times. It feels just right to represent love."

Michelle Williams is a Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter, Broadway actress, entrepreneur, designer, television host and member of Destiny's Child. Williams has also recorded four critically-acclaimed albums as a solo artist - Heart to Yours, Do You Know, Unexpected, and Journey to Freedom whose video for "Say Yes" has been viewed over 50 Million times. In 2003, Williams made her Broadway debut in the title role of the hit musical, Aida. She went on to appear in The Color Purple where she portrayed blues singer Shug Avery, starring as 'Roxie Hart' in the Broadway and West End productions of Chicago, the stage play of What My Husband Doesn't Know, a national tour of the musical Fela! in 2013 and a 2016 St. Louis residency performance of Aida at The Muny, America's Oldest and Largest Outdoor Theatre. Williams starred in the Oxygen network series "Fix My Choir" where she mentored and guided choirs on their musical careers. She has also served as a guest host on talk shows "The View," "Meredith" and "The Real." As an entrepreneur, Williams recently launched Believe by Michelle, a sophisticated bedding collection of exquisite and vibrant furniture, candles, comforters, duvets, coverlets, sheets and shams inspired by her grandmother's quilting. An advocate for women's health and empowerment, Williams is an ambassador for the Office on Women's Health, a division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, where she promotes awareness for maintaining optimum physical and mental health through nutrition, exercise, and proper medical care.

The new production of Once On This Island is directed by Tony nominee Michael Arden, and choreographed by the critically-acclaimed Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Chita Rivera Award nominee Camille A. Brown.

Darlesia Cearcy (Erzulie), Rodrick Covington (Papa Ge), Quentin Earl Darrington (Agwe), Alex Newell (Asaka), are joined by newcomer and Tony Nominee, Hailey Kilgore (Ti Moune) with Phillip Boykin (Tonton Julian) Courtnee Carter (Storyteller), Cicily Daniels (Storyteller), Emerson Davis (Little Girl), Tyler Hardwick (Storyteller), Cassondra James (Storyteller), David Jennings (Armand), Kenita R. Miller (Mama Euralie), Isaac Powell(Daniel), T. Oliver Reid (Storyteller), Anna Uzele (Storyteller), Aurelia Williams (Storyteller), Mia Williamson (Little Girl), and Daniel Yearwood (Storyteller).

Once On This Island is written by the Tony Award-winning team Lynn Ahrens (Book and Lyrics) and Stephen Flaherty (Music), and based on the novel "My Love, My Love" by Rosa Guy. This production features new orchestrations by original orchestrator Michael Starobin who is joined by AnnMarie Milazzo.

The creative team also includes Dane Laffrey (Scenic Design), Clint Ramos (Costume Design), Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer (Lighting Designers), Peter Hylenski (Sound Designer), John Bertles/Bash The Trash (Unusual Instruments), Cookie Jordan (Hair/Wig & Makeup Designer), Chris Fenwick (Music Supervisor), Alvin Hough, Jr. (Music Director), David Perlow (Associate Director), Nikki M. James (Assistant Director), Rickey Tripp (Associate Choreographer) and Telsey + Co / Craig Burns, CSA (Casting Agent).

