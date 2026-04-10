Wagner College Theatre to Close 25-26 Season With BRIGHT STAR

Wagner College Theatre will present Bright Star, the Tony-nominated musical by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, in Staten Island. Performances run April 23, 24, 25, 30 & May 1, 2 at 8:00PM and on April 25 & May 2, 3 at 2:00PM. All performances will be in Wagner College Theatre's Main Hall Theatre.

Bright Star is an uplifting Broadway musical inspired by a true story, featuring a Tony-nominated score by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell. Set in the American South during the 1920s and '40s, the show weaves a poignant tale of love, loss, and redemption. With its blue grass score and deeply emotional characters, Bright Star is a quintessentially American musical.

The musical follows Alice's journey from her carefree youth in the Blue Ridge Mountains to her present-day life as a successful editor in Asheville. An encounter with a young soldier named Billy awakens painful memories, prompting Alice to delve back into her past and uncover powerful truths.

The cast features Maddy Vaillancourt, James Thibault, Daniel Manuel Torres, Emma Herron, Giovani Cadet, Emma Cornish, Thomas Morisse-Corsetti, Marc Mundsinger, Mikaila Miller, Joey Savage, Emily Alcaide, Gavin Powers, Luke Curcio, Jocelyn Oberle, Jillian Rubino, Maggie Cantwell, Summer Turczynski, Richie Malinowski, Phineas Manasse-Latham, and Lexi Tull.

The production is directed by Lou Jacob, with music direction by Joshua Sottile and choreography by Kevin Luck ’26. Lighting design is by Vicki Neal, costume design by Ryan Ginter, and sound design by Grace Oberhofer, with hair and makeup by Alfreda “Fre” Howard. Scenic concept is by Taylor Friel, with co-scenic design by Jess Luciano ’27, Joey Savage ’27, Vicki Neal, and Brian T. Sharron. Props are managed by Roux Colacino ’26, stage management is by Selina Amargo ’26, production management is by Vicki Neal, and technical direction is