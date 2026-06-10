WOMEN WHO ROCK YOU To Perform At City Winery

Broadway may be dark on Monday nights, but New York City music lovers now have a reason to come alive.

On Monday, June 22 at 7 PM, City Winery New York will host the New York launch of Women Who Rock You™ – Songs From Janis to Alanis & More, an electrifying live concert experience starring Tony Award nominee Mary Bridget Davies — internationally acclaimed for her powerhouse portrayal of Janis Joplin in the Broadway hit A Night With Janis Joplin.

Blending iconic music, emotional storytelling, and the raw spirit of rock and soul, Women Who Rock You™ celebrates the legendary female artists whose voices shaped generations — including Janis Joplin, Tina Turner, Stevie Nicks, Alanis Morissette, Melissa Etheridge, Sheryl Crow, Chrissie Hynde, and more.

The June 22 performance will also feature a special tribute honoring legendary songwriter and producer Jerry Ragovoy, whose emotionally charged compositions helped define the sound of Janis Joplin and generations of rock and soul music. Ragovoy, who wrote classics including “Piece of My Heart,” “Cry Baby,” “Try (Just a Little Bit Harder)” and “Get It While You Can,” will be posthumously celebrated in connection with his upcoming 2026 induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

“This is more than a concert — it’s a celebration of freedom, strength, vulnerability and the emotional power these women brought to music,” says Davies. “Their songs continue to remind us of our power.”

Hosted in the intimate setting of City Winery NYC, the evening offers audiences a unique chance to experience Broadway-caliber vocals and unforgettable rock classics in one of Manhattan’s premier live music venues — all at accessible ticket prices starting at just $25.

At a time when Monday night entertainment options in New York are often limited, Women Who Rock You™ aims to create a destination event for Broadway enthusiasts, music lovers, classic rock fans, and anyone craving an emotionally charged live concert experience.

The show also reflects the growing cultural momentum behind Women Who Rock You™, a developing multi-platform concert and media franchise produced by Don’t Compromise Productions, combining live performance with documentary-style storytelling and digital content celebrating the enduring impact of women in rock and soul music.

One highlight of the evening will be Davies’ performance of “Don’t Compromise Yourself,” a Jerry Ragovoy composition originally written with Janis Joplin in mind before her untimely passing. Through Davies’ commanding vocals, the song finally receives the emotional interpretation it was always meant to have.

Tickets can be purchased at the City Winery's website. Tickets starting at $25. The performance will take place at City Winery New York located at 25 11th Avenue, New York.

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