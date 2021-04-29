WOMEN / CREATE! A Virtual Festival Of Dance In Partnership With New York Live Arts

WOMEN / CREATE!, a virtual festival of dance, will be presented on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 7:30pm ET, livestreamed on Facebook, Twitter, Vimeo, and YouTube.

The full program and post-show talkback will be available to view through Sunday, May 23, 2021 on Vimeo. The event is FREE, with a suggested donation of $10. Advance registration is requested at https://pentacle.formstack.com/forms/women_create_festival. For more information, visit https://newyorklivearts.org/event/women-create-a-virtual-festival-of-dance/ or womencreatedance.org.

For eight years, Jennifer Muller/The Works has curated the WOMEN / CREATE! festival, bringing together prominent female choreographers for an annual New York City season in a shared program format. This year's Festival will span the gamut of dance techniques, from contemporary to club and street styles, and will feature four dance films and two live world premieres filmed at New York Live Arts.

Women choreographers have always been innovators of dance, and WOMEN/CREATE! celebrates their creativity with those roots to present an evening of strong works by six visionary female choreographers. Karole Armitage, Sidra Bell, Jacqulyn Buglisi, Tatiana Desardouin, Meagan King, and Jennifer Muller will join together for a distinguished night of programming that celebrates women creators and their compelling voices in the dance world. The performance will be followed by a talkback moderated by Danni Gee, highlighting the unique experiences of our 2021 choreographers and the different challenges they have faced as women, with perspectives from the 80s through today.