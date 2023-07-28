Looking for all the latest info on one of Broadway's hottest shows? BroadwayWorld has the full scoop on everything that you need to know about Wicked on Broadway. Check out all the details below!

Where is Wicked playing on Broadway?

Wicked is running on Broadway at the Gershwin Theatre. It is located at 222 West 51st Street in the Theater District of Midtown Manhattan in New York City.

How do I get to Wicked on Broadway?

The Gershwin Theatre is just a short walk from Times Square. To arrive by subway, the closest stops are: 50th Street (1), 50th Street (C, E), 49th Street (N, R, W), and 7th Ave (B, D, E). Times Square-42nd Street (A, C, E, N, Q, R, S, W, 1, 2, 3, 7) and 59th Street-Columbus Circle (A, B, C, D, 1) are also within walking distance, but will take a bit longer to get there.

Find out more about how to get to your Broadway show.

When did Wicked open on Broadway?

Wicked began previews on October 8, 2003 and offically opened on Broadway on October 30, 2003.

Is Wicked the longest-running show on Broadway?

Wicked is the 3rd longest-running show on Broadway right now and the 4th longest-running Broadway show of all time. It has played over 7000 perfromances.

Check out a full list of the longest-running Boradway shows.

Is Wicked playing outside of New York City?

Wicked has played in 16 countries around the world including Japan, South Korea, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, The Philippines, New Zealand, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, the Netherlands and the UK, and has been translated into six languages.

In addition to touring the US, Wicked is currently playing in London's West End at the Apollo Victoria Theatre and touring the UK and Ireland. It is also running in Sydney and Tokyo.

What is Wicked based on?

The musical version of Wicked is based on the 1995 novel of the same title by Gregory Maguire. The book explores the characters and setting of the 1900 novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum, its sequels, and the 1939 film adaptation- The Wizard of Oz.

The novel has sold 5.5 million copies, with 5 million of those sold since 2003 when the musical opened. Buoyed by the musical’s success, the novel has appeared on bestseller lists for close to two decades since its initial publication.

What is Wicked about?

Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”

Who wrote Wicked?

Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman.

How long is Wicked?

Wicked is 2 hours and 45 minutes, including one 15-minute intermission.

What days of the week does Wicked play on Broadway?

Check the current schedule of Broadway shows here.

Who are the characters in Wicked?

Characters in Wicked include Elphaba, Glinda, Fiyero, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, Nessarose, Boq, Madam Morrible, and Doctor Dillamond.

Who was in the original Broadway cast of Wicked?

The opening night cast of Wicked included: Idina Menzel (Elphaba), Kristin Chenoweth (Glinda), Norbert Leo Butz (Fiyero), Joel Grey (The Wonderful Wizard of Oz), Michelle Federer (Nessarose), Christopher Fitzgerald (Boq), Carole Shelley (Madam Morrible), and William Youmans (Doctor Dillamond).

Is the original Broadway cast still in Wicked?

No. Wicked has welcomed many replacement performers since it opened on Broadway 20 years ago.

What songs are in Wicked?

Musical numbers in Wicked include:

"No One Mourns the Wicked" — Glinda and Citizens of Oz

"Dear Old Shiz" — Students

"The Wizard and I" — Madame Morrible and Elphaba

"What Is This Feeling?" — Glinda, Elphaba and Students

"Something Bad" — Doctor Dillamond and Elphaba

"Dancing Through Life" — Fiyero, Glinda, Boq, Nessarose, Elphaba and Students

"Popular" — Glinda

"I'm Not That Girl" — Elphaba

"One Short Day" — Elphaba, Glinda and Ozians

"A Sentimental Man" — The Wizard

"Defying Gravity" — Elphaba, Glinda and Ozians

"Thank Goodness" — Glinda, Madame Morrible and Citizens of Oz

"The Wicked Witch of the East" — Elphaba, Nessarose and Boq

"Wonderful" — The Wizard and Elphaba

"I'm Not That Girl" (Reprise) — Glinda

"As Long As You're Mine" — Elphaba and Fiyero

"No Good Deed" — Elphaba

"March of the Witch Hunters" — Boq and Ozians

"For Good" — Elphaba and Glinda

"Finale" — Glinda, Elphaba and Ozians

Does Wicked have a cast recording?

Yes! It received the 2005 Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album in 2005 and was certified platinum in 2006 by the RIAA and double platinum in 2010.

Did Wicked win any awards?

Wicked is the winner of over 100 major awards including the Grammy Award, the Olivier Award, six Helpmann Awards, three Tony Awards and six Drama Desk Awards.

Can I bring my child to Wicked?

Yes! Wicked is recommended for ages 8 and up, though as long as your child is over 5 years old, they will be permitted in the theatre.

Check out more Broadway age recomendations.

How do I get tickets to Wicked?

You can get tickets to Wicked and every other Broadway show here.

Does Wicked have a lottery?

Yes! Wicked’s live ticket lottery opens two-and-a-half hours before each performance begins in the Gershwin breezeway. Winners are announced two hours before the performance. There are 26 tickets available per performance, and each ticket is priced at $40, including a $2 facility fee. Payment must be made in cash, with a limit of two tickets per person. The live lottery takes place at all Monday-Friday performances.

For matinee performances, the digital lottery will open the day before at 10am and close the day before at 4PM. For evening performances, the digital lottery will open the day before at 8PM and close the day of the performance at 11AM.

View a full list of Broadway lottery and rush policies.

Need to know more? Check out all the latest news on Wicked here!