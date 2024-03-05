WICKED Movie Stars Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande to Present at the Oscars

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Wicked movie stars Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande will present at the Oscars this year.

They join a new slate of presenters that also include Emily Blunt, America Ferrera, Sally Field, Ryan Gosling, Ben Kingsley, Melissa McCarthy, Issa Rae, Tim Robbins, Steven Spielberg, Mary Steenburgen, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlize Theron, Christoph Waltz and Forest Whitaker.

The appearance will mark Grande and Erivo's second public outing to support the film, following their appearance at the Super Bowl, wearing pink and green football jersies to coordinate with their Wicked characters. The first look teaser trailer for the highly-anticipated movie musical was also revealed during the big game.

Previously announced Oscars presenters include Mahershala Ali, Bad Bunny, Nicolas Cage, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne Johnson, Michael Keaton, Regina King, Jessica Lange, Jennifer Lawrence, Matthew McConaughey, Kate McKinnon, Rita Moreno, John Mulaney, Lupita Nyong’o, Catherine O’Hara, Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ke Huy Quan, Sam Rockwell, Octavia Spencer, Michelle Yeoh, Ramy Youssef and Zendaya.

The 96th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.

The ceremony will feature performances from Jon Batiste, Becky G, Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, Scott George and the Osage Singers, and Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson.

Erivo and Grande are joined in the Wicked movie by Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, Bowen Yang, Bronwyn James and Keala Settle.

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season. Wicked Part One will be released in theaters this Thanksgiving, followed by the second part out in 2025.