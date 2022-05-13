WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE & SOFT Cancel Performances Due to Covid; New Performances Added for WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE

MCC Theater announced today that due to breakthrough positive COVID cases in both companies, performances of Which Way to the Stage and soft have been cancelled through Sunday May 15, 2022. Ticketholders should contact their point of purchase for all refunds/exchanges.

MCC has also announced that they will add five additional performances to the run of Which Way to the Stage, extending the performance schedule through May 28, 2022. The additional performances are:

TUESDAY, MAY 24 AT 7PM

WEDNESDAY, MAY 25 AT 7PM

THURSDAY, MAY 26 AT 7PM

FRIDAY, MAY 27 AT 8PM

SATURDAY, MAY 28 AT 8PM

The additional performances are all on sale now. Tickets are available at mcctheater.org.

ABOUT WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE:

The World Premiere of Which Way to the Stage by Ana Nogueira (Empathitrax) and directed by Mike Donahue (MCC's Collective Rage) began previews in the Newman Mills Theater at MCC Theater (511 W 52nd Street New York, NY 10019) on Thursday April 14 and opened on Tuesday May 10. The cast of Which Way to the Stage includes Sas Goldberg (Significant Other), Max Jenkins (Unnatural Acts), Evan Todd (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), and Michelle Veintimilla (The Baker and the Beauty).

The year is 2015 and Jeff and Judy are right where they're supposed to be: waiting outside the stage door of If/Then to get an autograph from the star. But the experience they have while they wait will change the course of their decades-long friendship forever.

Which Way to the Stage features scenic design by Adam Rigg (On Sugarland), costume design by Enver Chakartash (English), lighting design by Mextly Couzin (Tambo and Bones) and Jen Schriever (Grand Horizons), and sound design by Sinan Refik Zafar (What the Constitution Means to Me). Liz Caplan is the vocal supervisor and Paul McGill is the choreographer. Hair, wig & makeup design is by Domino Couture and Alex H. Hajjar is the production stage manager.

Which Way to the Stage is supported by public funds from The New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the city council.

ABOUT soft:

The World Premiere production of soft by Donja R. Love (one in two) and directed by Whitney White (On Sugarland), began previews on Thursday May 12, 2022 in the Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space (511 W 52nd Street New York, NY 10019). The play will officially open on Monday June 6 for a limited run through Sunday June 19, 2022.

In soft, flowers are in full bloom-in Mr. Isaiah's classroom, in the halls of the correctional boarding school where he teaches, and in the depths of his students' imaginations. After one boy dies by suicide, Mr. Isaiah is committed to saving the students he teaches from a world that tries to crush their softness.

The cast of soft includes Leon Addison Brown (MCC's Transfers) as Mr. Cartwright, Biko Eisen-Martin (In the Southern Breeze) as Mr. Isaiah, Dharon Jones (West Side Story) as Antoine, Essence Lotus as Dee, Travis Raeburn (The Odyssey) as Bashir, Shakur Tolliver (Passing Strange) as Kevin, Dario Vazquez (Fools in Love) as Jamal, and Ed Ventura (The Siblings Play) as Eddie.

soft features scenic design by Adam Rigg (On Sugarland), costume design by Qween Jean (Our Dear Dead Drug Lord), lighting design by Cha See (Exception to the Rule), sound design by Germán Martínez (Fruma Sarah: Waiting in the Wings), original music by Mauricio Escamilla (Nike, or We Don't Need Another Hero) and fight direction by UnkleDave's Fight-House (Girl From the North Country). Andrew Diaz is the props supervisor and Rachel Denise April is the production stage manager.

soft was developed at Williamstown Theatre Festival as part of the Boris Sagal Directing Fellowship.

soft is supported by The R&S Shulman Fund at MCC Theater and by public funds from The New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the city council.

The performance schedule for soft is as follows: Tuesday through Friday at 7:30pm; Saturday at 2:30pm and 7:30pm; and Sunday at 2:30pm.

For the most up to date covid safety policy be sure to monitor https://mcctheater.org/covid-safety/.

ABOUT MCC THEATER

MCC Theater is one of New York's leading nonprofit Off-Broadway companies, driven by a mission to provoke conversations that have never happened and otherwise never would. Founded in 1986 as a collective of artists leading peer-based classes to support their own development as actors, writers and directors, MCC is one of the only theaters in the country led continuously by its founders, Artistic Directors Bob LuPone, Bernie Telsey, and Will Cantler. MCC fulfills its mission through the production of world, American, and New York premiere plays and musicals that challenge artists and audiences to confront contemporary personal and social issues, and robust playwright development and education initiatives that foster the next generation of theater artists and students.

MCC Theater's celebrated productions include Aziza Barnes' BLKS; Jocelyn Bioh's School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play; Penelope Skinner's The Village Bike; Robert Askins' Hand to God (Broadway transfer; five 2015 Tony Award® nominations including Best Play); John Pollono's Small Engine Repair; Paul Downs Colaizzo's Really Really; Sharr White's The Other Place (Broadway transfer); Jeff Talbott's The Submission (Laurents/Hatcher Award); Neil LaBute's reasons to be pretty (Broadway transfer, three 2009 Tony Award® nominations, including Best Play), Some Girl(s), Fat Pig, The Mercy Seat, and All The Ways To Say I Love You; Michael Weller's Fifty Words; Alexi Kaye Campbell's The Pride; Bryony Lavery's Frozen (Broadway transfer; four 2004 Tony Award® nominations including Best Play, Tony Award® for Best Featured Actor); Tim Blake Nelson's The Grey Zone; Rebecca Gilman's The Glory of Living (2002 Pulitzer Prize finalist); Margaret Edson's Wit (1999 Pulitzer Prize); and the musicals The Wrong Man, Alice by Heart, Ride the Cyclone, Carrie, and Coraline. Many plays developed and produced by MCC have gone on to productions throughout the country and around the world.

Over the years MCC has worked with thousands of students through the innovative MCC Youth Company, school partnerships, and student matinee programs.

Executive Director Blake West joined the company in 2006. MCC opened the doors to its new home in Manhattan's Hell's Kitchen neighborhood, The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space, on January 9, 2019, unifying the company's activities under one roof for the first time and expanding its producing, artist development, and education programming.

FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT

MCCTheater.org