WHAT ABOUT US: Living With Lymphedema Gets A Reprise Performance On Zoom

Join New York Chapter Member Tina Himaya for a reprise of her popular show What About Us: Living With Lymphedema. This will be broadcast on Zoom (and simultaneously on LE&RN's Facebook page) on Friday, August 21, at 7:00pm.

What About Us: Living with Lymphedema brings you Tina's story, from diagnosis to one hundred nights of hospital stays to today, where she is an advocate for more research, funding, and visibility. Through song and storytelling, Tina finds her voice as a person who has lived with primary lymphedema for thirty-four years.

Starring Tina Himaya (@greenyt), Danielle Colette, Jerome Foster Lewis, and Ge Enrique. Written by Tina Himaya and Justin McDevitt (@justinwritesplays). Music Direction by Ge Enrique. Directed by Justin McDevitt.

"Making lymphedema (LE) and lymphatic diseases (LD) a national priority requires engaging the public in a way that helps them understand the impact of these diseases. The arts remain a powerful way to share such a story, and Tina Himaya does just this with her breakthrough musical, What About Us? Living with Lymphedema," says William Repicci, President and CEO of LE&RN.

Tina last performed this show live as a fundraiser for LE&RN on World Lymphedema Day (March 6) in 2020.

Zoom link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/6415972629149/WN_zaDIpfi8TMW3TkYLe83ZSw

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/860824461114275/

