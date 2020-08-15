WHAT ABOUT US: Living With Lymphedema Gets A Reprise Performance On Zoom
his will be broadcast on Zoom (and simultaneously on LE&RN's Facebook page) on Friday, August 21, at 7:00pm.
Join New York Chapter Member Tina Himaya for a reprise of her popular show What About Us: Living With Lymphedema. This will be broadcast on Zoom (and simultaneously on LE&RN's Facebook page) on Friday, August 21, at 7:00pm.
What About Us: Living with Lymphedema brings you Tina's story, from diagnosis to one hundred nights of hospital stays to today, where she is an advocate for more research, funding, and visibility. Through song and storytelling, Tina finds her voice as a person who has lived with primary lymphedema for thirty-four years.
Starring Tina Himaya (@greenyt), Danielle Colette, Jerome Foster Lewis, and Ge Enrique. Written by Tina Himaya and Justin McDevitt (@justinwritesplays). Music Direction by Ge Enrique. Directed by Justin McDevitt.
"Making lymphedema (LE) and lymphatic diseases (LD) a national priority requires engaging the public in a way that helps them understand the impact of these diseases. The arts remain a powerful way to share such a story, and Tina Himaya does just this with her breakthrough musical, What About Us? Living with Lymphedema," says William Repicci, President and CEO of LE&RN.
Tina last performed this show live as a fundraiser for LE&RN on World Lymphedema Day (March 6) in 2020.
Zoom link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/6415972629149/WN_zaDIpfi8TMW3TkYLe83ZSw
Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/860824461114275/
More Hot Stories For You
-
Tony Award-Winning Lighting Designer Howell Binkley Has Passed Away
Tony Award-winning lighting designer, Howell Binkley, has passed away after a battle with lung cancer. Binkley is currently represented on Broadway by...
Governor Andrew Cuomo Announces That Museums and Cultural Institutions Can Open in New York City Beginning August 24
Andrew Cuomo has announced that museums and cultural institutions will be allowed to open in New York City starting on August 24....
Confirmed: DIANA Will Premiere on Netflix Next Year Ahead of Broadway Opening
Diana might not be playing on Broadway right now, but it will soon get a royal welcome on Netflix. BroadwayWorld has just confirmed that the musical, ...
Casting Now Open for STICKS AND STONES, A Virtual Musical Concert Benefiting Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation
Casting is now open for a virtual concert of STICKS & STONES, a new sung-through musical concert benefiting Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation....
VIDEO: Check Out a Clip of Jonathan Groff Singing 'Grow for Me' From LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Little Shop of Horrors has released a snippet on Twitter of Jonathan Groff singing Grow for Me! ...
COME FROM AWAY Creators on Film Adaptation- 'We've Turned in a Draft'
The Broadway community may be experiencing some downtime, but Come From Away creators Irene Sankoff and David Hein are staying busy. In a recent inter...