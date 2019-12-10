WE ARE FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME Documentary To Premiere at Sundance

Earlier tonight, BroadwayWorld reported that a documentary film about Luis Miranda will premiere at Sundance. Another documentary in the Miranda family will also premiere at the festival - this one about Freestyle Love Supreme, the Lin-Manuel-led improv hip hop group who are currently performing on Broadway through January 12.

Freestyle Love Supreme features six talented performers providing non-stop action throughout this fast-paced evening, spinning cues from the audience into humorous bits, instantaneous songs and riffs, and fully realized musical numbers. The electrifying vocals of the performers - from singing to rapping to beat-boxing with harmonies and freestyle flow - are backed by tight tunes from keyboards and human percussion.

Here is a description of the documentary:

"Follow the 15-year journey of the founding members of the improv hip-hop group Freestyle Love Supreme, as they reflect upon why this show remains such an important piece of their personal, creative, and professional history-from the basement of the Drama Bookshop in NYC to the Broadway stage."

The cast includes Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, Anthony Veneziale, Christopher Jackson, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Chris Sullivan.





Related Articles