Luis Miranda Documentary Coming to Sundance

A documentary about Luis A. Miranda Jr., father of Broadway triple-threat and Hollywood crossover star Lin-Manuel Miranda, is coming to Sundance Film Festival.

Here is a description of the film, "Siempre, Luis," via Variety:

"Follow one single-minded immigrant's improbable journey from Puerto Rico to the halls of power. Witness Luis Miranda's unflappable idealism as he battles his health, mobilizes the mainland Latinx community, matches wits with his youngest child applying to college and brings Hamilton to his island home, all in 12 months."

Mr. Miranda is the Founding President of the Hispanic Federation and past chairman of the NYC Health and Hospitals Corporation. He is chair of the Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance and board member of The Public Theater, The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History and the Amber Charter School Foundation. Mr. Miranda chairs the advisory boards to Broadway League's Viva Broadway, and the Caribbean and Latin American Studies Department at the CUNY Graduate Center. He earned his BA degree from the University of Puerto Rico and pursued graduate work in psychology at New York University.

Lin-Manuel Miranda is an award-winning composer, lyricist, and performer, as well as a 2015 MacArthur Foundation Award recipient. His current musical, Hamilton - with book, music and lyrics by Mr. Miranda, in addition to him originating the title role - opened on Broadway in 2015. Hamilton was awarded the 2016 Pulitzer Prize in Drama and earned a record-breaking 16 Tony Nominations, winning 11 TONY AWARDS including two personally for Mr. Miranda for Book and Score of a Musical. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hamilton won the 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album. Both Mr. Miranda and Hamilton won the 2016 Drama League Awards for Distinguished Performance and Outstanding Production of a Musical, respectively.





