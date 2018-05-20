WATCH NOW: Idina Menzel Goes Incognito on UNDERCOVER BOSS - Full Episode

Tony Award-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and actress Idina Menzel was featured in an episode of Undercover Boss last night. The actress got a makeover, rendering herself unrecognizable, to find the next Broadway sensation.

Watch the actress try to remain incognito when she's asked to sing her signature song, 'Let it Go,' to a group of children.

The full episode is now available to stream on CBS here!

Menzel reached superstardom on Broadway with her Tony Award-winning performance as Elphaba in the blockbuster "Wicked," and in her Tony Award-nominated role as Maureen in the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical "Rent." Menzel earned her third Tony nomination for her role in the original production of "If/Then," after which she participated in the musical's nationwide tour. Additionally, Menzel starred as Amneris in the Broadway production of "Aida." She received the Theatregoers Choice Award for Best Actress in a Musical when she reprised her role in "Wicked" when the show premiered in London's West End. Her off-Broadway credits include the musical "See What I Wanna See" at The Public Theater, the pre-Broadway production of "Rent," "The Vagina Monologues" and the role of Sheila in the Encores! production of "Hair." As of May 31, Menzel returns to off-Broadway to star in the Roundabout Theatre Company's production of "Skintight" as Jodi Isaac, a woman reeling from her ex-husband's engagement to a much younger woman.



Menzel voiced Elsa in Disney's Academy Award-winning film "Frozen," from which the song "Let It Go," sung by Menzel, became an international phenomenon.



A skillful songwriter, Menzel's prolific recording career includes multiple cast albums as well as the solo albums Still I Can't Be Still; Here, I Stand; and idina. In 2014 Menzel released the Christmas album Holiday Wishes, which debuted at #1 on Billboard's Holiday Albums chart and gave Menzel a Top 10 album on the Billboard Top 200 Album Chart. Menzel received the Breakthrough Artist of the Year Award at Billboard's annual Women in Music event in 2014, and recently completed a worldwide tour that included Asia, the U.K. and North America. Also, Menzel sang the National Anthem at SUPER BOWL XLIX.



Her additional film credits include "Enchanted," "Rent" and "Ask the Dust." On television, Menzel starred in Lifetime's remake of "Beaches," in which she portrayed the role of CC, made famous by Bette Midler in the feature film, and she appeared in the recurring role of Rachel's biological mother on the series "Glee."

